Olivia Wilde arrives separately to Harry Styles at photocall for Don’t Worry Darling

The long-awaited premiere of their film Don’t Worry Darling will take place on Monday evening at the Venice Film Festival.

And ahead of what will mark their first red carpet together as a couple, film director Olivia Wilde, 38, and her lead actor Harry Styles, 29, arrived Monday morning for their film’s festival photocall.

Olivia put on a daring show, flashing her bra as she went shirtless under a bright green suit, before her beau made his big entrance to fan excitement.

Don’t Worry Darling’s lead actress Florence Pugh will skip Monday’s photocall and press conference, amid speculation that there was friction between the actress and the director on set.

The 26-year-old actress – who stars in the film alongside Harry Styles, who began dating the director during production – will land a few hours after the press conference in Venice, straight off the set of Dune Part 2 in Budapest, via Deadline.

She is expected to hit the red carpet with her co-stars, participate in the photo chat and attend the premiere, before hopping back on the plane to Budapest to return to work on the Dune sequel Tuesday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for Monday at 12:15 PM, although Pugh’s flight from Budapest doesn’t arrive until 1:30 PM or 2:00 PM.

The report claims this was always the plan for Pugh, who has been planning it this way for the past few weeks, before all the rumors of trouble on set surfaced.

Pugh has been quite sparse when it comes to promoting the film, which will hit theaters on September 23, with the actress doing a cover story for Harper’s Bazaar only.

She is not expected to do any more press for the film as she is expected to continue filming for Dune Part 2 through October.

Coincidentally, her Dune Part 2 colleague Timothee Chalamet gets plenty of time to do both the press conference and the red carpet in Venice for his new movie Bones For All, and it’s worth noting that both Dune Part 2 and Don’t Worry Darling are both Warner Bros. movies.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Pugh was upset that Wilde was in touch with Styles — while still married to Jason Sudeikis — before they split in November.

“I can tell you for sure that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first interacted with Harry,” the source said.

Others have noticed that Pugh has posted little about the film on her social media accounts, which has also led to rumors of friction on set.

Wilde has also commented on the film, revealing that she was “forced” to cut several sex scenes, adding, “We still live in a truly Puritan society.”

Set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.