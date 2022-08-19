Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles stir up a crowd of fans as they leave Italian restaurant in NYC

They were spotted earlier in the day while walking through the West Village in Manhattan.

And Olivia Wilde, 38, and Harry Styles, 28, couldn’t get enough of each other later that evening when they stopped by the popular Italian restaurant Rubirosa in New York City.

The lovebirds were greeted by a crowd of adoring fans as they left the restaurant later that evening after finishing their meal.

Dinner date: Olivia Wilde, 38, and Harry Styles, 28, couldn’t get enough of each other on Thursday night as they dined out in New York City

The couple in love arrived at the restaurant together via an SUV and they wore black exam-style masks as they entered the building.

Olivia looked cool and casual with her blue ensemble, which married a boho-chic skirt with sporty sneakers.

She was wearing a ribbed navy blue blouse, which she wore in a long white skirt decorated with light blue floral motifs.

Grand entrance: The couple in love arrived at the restaurant together via an SUV, and they wore black exam-style masks as they entered the building

On the way: Harry and Olivia were spotted several times in Manhattan earlier in the day

Tasty: the couple was seen leaving the popular Italian restaurant Rubirosa

Blue mood: Olivia looked cool and casual with her mostly blue ensemble

It reached almost her ankles, revealing her black and white Adidas sneakers, with red accents on the heel.

The director of Booksmart kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle and draped over her shoulders in thick waves.

Harry opted for a brighter, more flamboyant outfit for the evening.

Casual: Her look married a boho-chic skirt with sporty sneakers

Calm: She was wearing a ribbed navy blue blouse, which she wore in a long white skirt decorated with light blue floral motifs

Expensive: It reached almost her ankles, revealing her black and white Adidas sneakers, which had red accents on the heel

He managed to beat the heat with his lacy white shirt, which was decorated with floral motifs and enlivened with splashes of yellow and violet.

The hitmaker-turned-actor wore it undone at the top to show off his muscular chest and tattoos, and he rolled up the long sleeves.

The Dunkirk actor contrasted the shirt with more reserved brown striped pants, along with brilliant white sneakers.

He had kept his shaggy brown hair in a messy bun thanks to a bobby pin, and he kept his mask on as he and Olivia left the restaurant.

Long hair, it doesn’t matter: Booksmart’s director kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle and draped over her shoulders in thick waves.

Flower power: Harry opted for a brighter, more flamboyant outfit for the evening. He managed to beat the heat with his lacy white shirt, which was decorated with floral designs and enlivened with splashes of yellow and violet.

By the time they left, a crowd of fans had arrived to take pictures and ask the stars for autographs.

As they prepared their way through the crowd of fans, Harry turned sweetly to Olivia and reached out to lead her through the crowd to their waiting vehicle.

The couple enjoyed their time in New York City after Olivia landed a win amid her nasty custody battle with her former partner Jason Sudeikis, 46.

The Ted Lasso star had tried New York – where Olivia spent time with Harry after being in the UK days earlier – the home of their children, Otis, eight; and Daisy, five.

However, a judge overseeing the conflict ruled in Olivia’s favor and determined that the orphanage is California and not New York.

Toned down: The Dunkirk actor contrasted the shirt with more reserved brown striped pants, along with brilliant white sneakers

Mugged: By the time they left, a crowd of fans had arrived to take pictures and ask the stars for autographs

Protective: As they prepared their way through the crowd of fans, Harry lovingly turned to Olivia and reached out to lead her through the crowd to their waiting vehicle

But court files obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com revealed that Sudeikis claimed that Wilde told him she intended to uproot the children she claimed was their home to move to London with them to to be with her boyfriend, who lives there.

In other court documents, Olivia complained that the public manner in which she obtained the custody papers onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas was intended to “threaten and catch me off guard.”

Her ex, however, claimed that he intended to have her served at Heathrow Airport because he didn’t want her to be served at Harry’s house – where she lived – in front of the kids, or when she went to pick up the kids. at school.

According to his defense, she was served onstage after logistical problems prevented her from being served at the airport, and he was unaware of the new circumstances.

Olivia and Harry began their affair while she was directing him and Florence Pugh in her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, although their affection reportedly irritated Florence, as Olivia was still with Jason at the time, and he had visited the set several times. with their children early in production.

Winning: The couple enjoyed their time in New York City after Olivia landed a win amid her nasty custody battle with her former partner Jason Sudeikis, 46