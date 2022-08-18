Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles keep it casual as they stroll through New York together and separately

<!–

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were seen together in New York City on Thursday.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director, 38, was in her sportswear when she was seen saying goodbye to the singer through a door.

They were later seen in different clothes when he was accosted by fans as he walked down the street.

On first sighting, she was wearing black leggings, a loose-fitting gray tank top, and sneakers.

She put her hair in a high ponytail and appeared makeup-free behind her dark sunglasses.

Harry, her co-star Don’t Worry Darling and partner, 28, felt equally comfortable in black shorts, neon green sneakers, a blue cap and a Citizens for Humanity-designed hoodie with a The Aspen High! emblem on it.

The Watermelon Sugar singer met friends who wore similar sportswear.

Olivia and Harry got out together later in the day for a walk through the West Village.

The director of Booksmart was wearing cream pants, sneakers and a yellow-white-pink striped sweater.

Her long dark brown locks were styled straight and hung loosely around her shoulders.

The Grammy winner wore navy blue pants, white sneakers, a button-down shirt and a jacket with the words Playdium Skate Club on it.

The couple greeted an excited fan who saw them on their outing.

Olivia has kept calm in public, though privately she is going through a nasty lawsuit with her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis over custody of their two children, Otis, eight and Daisy, five.

A recent ruling was a victory for the mother of two, as the judge ruled that their home state was California, not New York.

Sources say the Life Itself actress and the Ted Lasso star rarely speak, preferring to communicate via text or assistants. She has also accused the South of Heaven star of serving her custody papers “in the most aggressive way possible,” DailyMail.com revealed exclusively.

The Independent Spirit Award winner has kept quiet about any tensions between her and Florence Pugh, who also starred in Don’t Worry Darling. The film about a 1950s housewife who lives with her husband in a utopian experimental community and begins to worry that there might be more than his glamorous business shows, is set to hit theaters September 23.