Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh ‘got into a screaming match’ on set of Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh reportedly got into a ‘screaming fight’ with each other while filming Don’t Worry Darling as the director would often disappear with boyfriend Harry Styles, a report claims.

Despite Wilde, 38, previously denying any animosity between himself and Pugh, 26, a new bombshell report suggests otherwise, with sources claiming that Vulture that tensions between the two stars reached a fever pitch on set.

“Olivia and Harry just wanted to disappear,” an insider claimed to the outlet.

The Booksmart director and Styles, 28, were first romantically linked in January 2021 after they got close on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020.

According to an unnamed film insider, Pugh and Wilde clashed over Wilde’s ‘frequent, unexplained absences’ on set, resulting in a ‘screaming match’ between the two women.

The apparent feud between them came to light last month when Wilde referred to Pugh as ‘Miss Flo’ and said she needed a ‘wake-up call’ during the film’s rehearsals, in a video for actor Shia LaBeouf , which was leaked.

The report even claims that the spat between the pair got so bad that it was taken to the highest-ranking Warner Bros. executive at the time — Toby Emmerich — who will play peacemaker.

Emmerich is said to have facilitated a ‘lengthy negotiation process’ to ensure that Pugh would stick with the project after filming was completed and ensure that she would be around to promote it.

As previously reported, Pugh has stepped back considerably on her promotional duties for the film, appearing at the Venice premiere but little else — she recently skipped the New York premiere, an odd move for the lead actress.

They also didn’t do much to dispel the drama in Venice, as it seems handlers went to great lengths to keep both actresses apart during the photocall for the event.