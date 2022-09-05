Olivia Wilde addresses feud rumours with her Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde has responded to rumors of a feud with her Don’t Worry Darling lead Florence Pugh.

During a press conference for the film at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, the director was asked about reports that she fell with the actress.

Florence skipped the press conference and photo chat after being stuck with her Dune 2 filming duties, but will be joining Olivia and lead actor Harry Styles on the red carpet in Venice Monday night for the film’s premiere.

The actress was pictured at Venice airport shortly after Monday’s press conference.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Pugh was upset that Wilde was dating Styles during the production of Don’t Worry Darling — while still married to Jason Sudeikis — before splitting up in November.

The rumors grew stronger after Olivia suggested that Florence should have a wake-up call this month in a leaked video.

The video was leaked after Shia refuted LaBeouf Wilde’s claim that he was fired from the project, and the footage shows Wilde, 38, encouraging LaBeouf to stay signed up to the film, rather than leave him, while also hints at some apparent tension with Pugh, 26.

A reporter asked Olivia about the reports during Monday’s press conference, which was also attended by Harry and his co-stars Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

“Can you clear the air and discuss whether there was an argument and if so, why, because that’s what they’re talking about?” the reporter asked.

Olivia replied, “Florence is a force and we are so thankful she can make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.”

“As a director, I know how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for their help. We are very happy to be able to celebrate her work tonight.”

She continued, “I cannot say enough how honored I am to have her as our leader. She’s great in the movie and as for all the endless gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds on itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I find it sufficiently nourished.’

Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Ritman tweeted that he tried to ask Olivia about her recent public feud with Shia LaBeouf, but the director declined to answer.

Last month Wilde gave an interview Variety where she said LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry.

In response, LaBeouf provided alleged evidence to refute Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she allegedly sent to him showing him running away from the film rather than being fired. .

LaBeouf Claims He ‘Stopped The Movie Due To Lack Of Rehearsal Time’ On Aug 17, 2020 And Redirected Variety two emails he says he recently sent to Wilde.

Some studio sources claim in the publication that LaBeouf was fired, while another said his departure was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”

However, LaBeouf has reportedly sent Variety screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, who claim they met in person to discuss his departure from the project.

Wilde is said to have sent the actor a text message: ‘Thank you for letting me think along. I know that’s not fun. It doesn’t feel right to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty.

“I’m honored that you wanted to come with me so I could tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make it clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a present I’m taking with me.’

LaBeouf then claims to the business that he “officially” left the film the next day after their August 2020 meeting.

In addition to texting, LaBeouf provided Variety with a video that Wilde reportedly sent him on August 19, 2020, two days after he allegedly quit.

In the video, Wilde can be heard saying she’s “not ready to give up on this yet,” as she appears to beg the actor to reconsider. Wilde would then refer to tension between LaBeouf and protagonist Florence, who plays Alice, Jack’s wife.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give this up yet, and I’m heartbroken too and I want to figure this out,” Wilde says in the video.

‘You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo [Florence Pugh]and I want to know if you’re open to trying this with me, with us.’

Wilde continues: “If she’s really committed, if she’s really putting her heart and heart into it right now and if you can make peace – and I respect your point of view, I respect hers – but if you can do it, what do you think? you? Is there hope? Will you let me know?’

Set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.