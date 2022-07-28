Olivia Rodrigo wows in an LBD at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in LA

Olivia Rodrigo looked every bit the trendsetter on Wednesday night as she led stars at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award winner, 19, posed for shutterbugs in an edgy single-strap LBD with a black mesh stomach cut-out.

Olivia styled her daring dress with black semi-sheer tights and a pair of sky-high black patent leather heels.

She had a black leather and silver chainlink choker with a ‘D’ pendant fastened around her neck.

The singer-songwriter further accessorized with a pair of silver Dior chandelier earrings featuring the brand’s name and star-shaped charms.

She also decked out her manicured hands in a number of chunky silver rings.

Olivia’s long, brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that flowed down her back and chest.

As for makeup, the Good 4 U hitmaker rocked a bold red lip paired with a classic cateye flick and individual faux lashes for a fluttery look.

Olivia looked ultra smiley in several of her red carpet snaps, often posing with her hands tucked into the pockets of her dress.

In other shots, she opted for a more stoic gaze that coordinated with the edgy, goth vibe of her ensemble.

After owning the red carpet solo, Olivia was eager to mingle with her co-stars and other premiere attendees.

The pop sensation put on a friendly display as she reunited with fellow singer and close pal, JoJo Siwa.

The Dance Moms alum, 19, looked ready to take the stage in a pair of pink flared trousers covered in blue and purple iridescent fringe.

JoJo styled her eye-catching trousers with a cropped holographic motorcycle jacket.

Her bright blonde hair was styled in tight tendrils that were swept up into a messy bun.

JoJo sported a number of sparkly face jewels and dusted a generous amount of shimmery eyeshadow across her eyelids.

She finished off her makeup look with a generous amount of hot pink blush and a bit of clear lip gloss.

Despite him being the topic of her chart-topping breakup ballad Driver’s License, Olivia put the past behind her to pose on the red carpet with co-star and ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett.

The 21-year-old actor placed an arm around Olivia’s waste during their time in front of the cameras.

Joshua looked stylish in a cropped black satin tuxedo jacket and matching trousers.

He layered his jacket over a black tank top and fastened a single chain around his neck.

Olivia and Joshua later were captured cozying up to their other High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars, like Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie.

Wylie stunned in a sparkly brown mini dress with ruching in the front and a belted waist.

The actress, 18, strolled the red carpet in a pair of strappy nude heels.

Dara Renee looked incredible in a shimmering floor-length gown that buttoned up the front and had frilly bell sleeves.

She let her platform rhinestone heels poke out through the thigh-high slit in her dress.

Meg Donnelly looked like a bronze goddess in a sleeveless floor-length gown styled with thigh-high brown leather boots.

Her long, blonde hair was slicked back and styled in braid that flowed down her back as she posed.

Donnelly was decked out in a gold choker and matching dual hoop earrings.

High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu looked spiffy in a brown plaid suit as he arrived with his stunning wife Sasha Clements.

The actor, 33, posed closely beside his longtime love, who turned heads in a trendy black jumpsuit with a black leather bodice.

Aria Brooks dazzled in a purple sequin wrap dress with a thigh-high slit up one leg.

Olivia Rose Keegan also opted for sequins as she stepped onto the carpet in a sparkling blue mini dress.

She was joined by a handsome male friend, who suited up in off white for the star-studded occasion.

In season three of the Disney+ series, the Wildcats returning, but not to East High School.

This go around the show is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned camp in California, where the Wildcats will put on a production of Frozen.

Season three welcomes four new faces to the cast: Hannah Montana alum Jason Earles, Adrian Lyles, Meg Donnelly, and Saylor Bell.

While Lyles and Bell will be series regulars on the show – developed by Tim Federle -Donnelly, Earles and returning cast member Corbin Bleu will appear in guest star roles.

Bleu, 32, – who previously starred in High School Musical – will reclaim his role as Chad Danforth.

Meanwhile Earles, 44, will play Dewey Wood, ‘the stone-faced, killjoy of a Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake’ as per the show’s description.

The newcomers will join the cast’s original members, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Frankie Rodriguez, Dara Reneé, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester, Olivia Rodrigo and Olivia Rose Keegan.

In addition to performing songs from Frozen and High School Musical, the cast will also be incorporating songs from Camp Rock.

The new season’s description reveals that ‘the Wildcats and their fellow campers will put on a ‘high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is “best in snow.”‘

The first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available on Disney Plus.

Season one of the popular series debuted in 2019, meanwhile the second season was available on the streaming network in May 2021.

Season three premiered on Wednesday, July 27.