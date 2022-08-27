Olivia Rodrigo stands out in a plaid skirt while leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City

<!–

Olivia Rodrigo looked just like the pop punk princess when she left Electric Lady Studio in New York City on Friday night.

The 19-year-old singer beamed a big smile as she left the historic recording studio, after which she and her musician friend Daniel Nigro grabbed dinner at Zumba.

The hitmaker’s night on the town took place just a few days after it was announced that she had ended her relationship with Zack Bia.

Rodrigo wore a partially blinded black t-shirt paired with a pair of leather combat boots.

The Good 4 U singer contrasted her dark top with a pleated red plaid mini skirt.

The hitmaker had tucked a hefty white bag under her arm and a black leather bag strewn across her body as she strolled down the city’s sidewalk.

Her beautiful dark dark brown locks were tied in pigtails.

Nigro, who had been spotted in NYC with Rodrigo earlier in the day, seemingly met the singer at Zumba after her recording session.

He led the way to the entrance of the restaurant in a plain white T-shirt, blue pants and sneakers.

While she and Nigro are just good friends, Rodrigo is officially back in the dating game since her ex-boyfriend Zack Bia’s split.

Life & Style reported the split earlier this month.

The former couple first formed a romantic bond last February and the encounters continued for the next five months.

Prior to their split, a source told PEOPLE in July that Rodrigo and Bia “really love each other.”

However, another insider spoke to Life & Style and revealed that Rodrigo and Bia went their separate ways. The source told the media that “their relationship has kind of broken down over time.”

The insider also claimed the two were never serious about their romance and were “casually dating” at one point.

Despite the divorce, the source made it clear that there were “no problems” between Rodrigo and Bia.

They just have “different work schedules and different groups of friends.”

Neither Rodrigo nor Bia have publicly commented on their reported breakup.