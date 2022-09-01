Olivia Rodrigo spotted at USC taking a class at the Thornton School of Music

<!–

Just a week after performing with the legendary Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Olivia Rodrigo hit the books in LA

The 19-year-old pop star was spotted Wednesday attending a class at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music. .’

Another image that appeared on Rodrigo’s fan pages shows her status at the school as an “undergraduate visitor” with an “unclassified” major.

According to USCa ‘visiting student’ can enroll and complete, ‘individual professional or personal development courses without enrollment in a degree program’.

A visiting student is considered “non-awarding students” who “pay initial tuition and receive normal instruction, assessment and formal results.”

In other words, Rodrigo is not currently undergoing full training at USC, but is only taking classes to broaden her musical production horizons.

One of the fan pages claimed that Rodrigo was taking a music production class on campus, but that has yet to be confirmed by the singer or her camp.

Rodrigo will return with USC and the Thornton School of Music, featuring alumni from that school in a live performance of her song Favorite Crime.

The USC Marching Band also played its big hit Good For U during football games last season.

Just a week earlier, Rodrigo joined Billy Joel during his residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which was his 82nd consecutive sold-out show.

She admitted onstage that she was “such a big fan, and I kind of wrote the next song about you,” before breaking into her hit Deja Vu, which references Joel and his hit Uptown Girl in the second verse. .

They both played Deja Vu and Uptown Girl together to the sold-out crowd in Manhattan.

Rodrigo’s first album Deja Vu debuted at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100 in April 2021 and also peaked at number three on the chart by the time Sour dropped two months later.

Rodrigo concluded her tour in support of Sour, which began in the US on April 5, with two shows at Eventim Apollo in London, England on July 6-7.

Among her accolades for Sour were seven Grammy Award nominations that resulted in three wins, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Drivers License.