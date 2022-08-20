Olivia Rodrigo puts on leggy display in a black satin slip dress after NYC concert

<!–

At least Olivia Rodrigo looked like the punk rock princess after performing at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Friday night.

The 19-year-old singer left the room in a black satin slip dress with a lace bust.

She walked in big black loafers and a pair of white crew socks.

The California resident carried a large leather bag over her right shoulder.

Her lips were colored red and she flashed a winning smile for fans. She was kind enough to put several signatures before calling it a night.

Rodrigo’s performance came after news broke that driver’s license singer Alanis Morissette would be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Good 4 U hitmaker was announced as taking the honors after Morissette, 48, was revealed Tuesday as one of the organization’s 2022 inductees via Instagram.

“I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came up,” Rodrigo said in a statement to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The songbird continued, “I heard “Perfect” [and] I was like, “Oh my God… Can you write songs like that?” I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

Canadian musicians Alessia Cara, JP Saxe and Ruby Waters will also pay tribute to Morissette during the ceremony.

Other artists to be inducted alongside Morissette include Bryan Adams, David Foster, Jim Vallance and Daniel Lavoie.

The ceremony will take place on September 24 at the Massey Hall in Toronto.

Rodrigo and Morissette interviewed each other before rolling stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue, where they bonded over the fact that they both wrote famous break-up records (Rodrigo “Sour” and Morissette “Jagged Little Pill”).

They also both said that they no longer read anything that was written about them in the media.

“Sometime around age 22, I stopped reading everything because it wasn’t really relevant to my personal growth and evolution,” Morissette said, adding, “I had enough people around me who would point out blind spots whether I wanted to. or not. ‘