Olivia Rodrigo joins Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden to sing Deja Vu and Uptown Girl

Olivia Rodrigo refers to Billy Joel and his hit Uptown Girl (1983) in her song Deja Vu, the second single from her debut album Sour (2021).

And on Wednesday night, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter found herself playing both tunes at Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency, which was his 82nd consecutive sold-out show at the famed New York City venue, according to Variety.

‘Hey guys! Thank you so much for having me, Billy. I’m such a big fan, and I actually wrote this next song about you,” Rodrigo revealed after being introduced to Joel’s loyal New York fans.

From there, she went to see Deja Vu, who talks about heartbreak while exploring her fear about a former partner repeating things they once did in his new relationship.

“I bet she knows Billy Joel because you played her Uptown Girl – You sing it together – Now I bet you even tell her – How you love her – In between the chorus and the verse,” the California native sings in the second verse of déjà vu.

The young star looked youthful in a plunging black top, a brown patterned skirt, black leather boots and her dark brown locks that flowed to her waist as she took the stage.

After Deja Vu, the moment was the perfect time for the couple to do a duet of Uptown Girl, which appeared on Joel’s ninth studio album, An Innocent Man (1983).

Uptown Girl peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks in November and December 1983, which was 20 years before Rodrigo was born.

In comparison, Deja Vu debuted at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100 in April 2021 and also peaked at number three on the chart by the time Sour sank two months later.

Just the Beginning: The teenage star earned seven Grammy nominations and three wins with her debut studio album Sour

Rodrigo wrote Deja Vu with her Sour producer Dan Nigro. Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, also get songwriting credit for the retroactive interpolation of Swift’s song Cruel Summer (2019).

During their time on stage, the burgeoning teenage star showed her fandom for the Piano Man a number of times by pointing at him while giving him her references to him, and again while singing Uptown Girl.

The pair would share a warm hug after performing the two songs.

Rodrigo concluded her tour in support of Sour, which began in the US on April 5, with two shows at Eventim Apollo in London, England on July 6-7.

Among her accolades for Sour were seven Grammy Award nominations that resulted in three wins, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Drivers License.

In the mid-1960s, Joel embarked on his musical career and over the next decade, Joel continued as a solo artist, eventually releasing 12 studio pop and rock albums full of hits from 1971 to 1993.

With more than 160 million records sold worldwide, Billy Joel is considered one of the best selling music artists of all time as a solo artist.

Smashing Success: Rodrigo has just completed her tour in support of her debut album Sour, which kicked off in the US on April 5, with two shows at Eventim Apollo in London, England on July 6-7.