Olivia Rodrigo honors Alanis Morissette and inducts her into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Canada’s biggest songwriters night is back with five musical artists making their way into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

At Saturday’s gala at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster and Daniel Lavoie were all inducted into the hallowed hall.

During the festivities, Olivia Rodrigo had another chance to pay tribute to Morissette by introducing the You Oughta Know singer at the ceremony, who appeared nearly a year after she appeared on the cover of rolling stone.

Mutual Worship Club: Olivia Rodrigo, 19, paid tribute to one of her favorite music artists by inducting Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Hall Of Fame in Toronto, Canada on Saturday

Prior to the ceremony, the two musical performers take to the red carpet for a series of photos.

Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the Jagged Little Pill star showcased her fashion sense in a striking red suit, including a double-breasted blazer and fitted trousers, and a multi-colored button-down shirt.

To round out her overall look, the Thank U star also wore a pair of blingy heels and styled her dark brown locks long and well past her shoulders with a center parting.

The alternative rock icon shared the red carpet spotlight with Rodrigo, who previously singled out Morissette as one of her influential musical heroes.

Stylish: Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the Jagged Little Pill star showcased her fashion sense in a bold red suit, including a double-breasted blazer and fitted trousers, and a multicolored button-up shirt

Rodrigo 19, showed off her fashion sense, decked out in a white and black spaghetti strap dress and matching open-toe heels

Much respect: The driver’s license singer-songwriter gushed over her musical hero by wrapping her right arm around her shoulder during the photo shoot

California native Murrieta, 19, showed off her fashion sense, decked out in a white and black spaghetti strap dress and matching open-toe heels.

As an added bonus, she also wore a black band around her neck, which matched her stylish number perfectly.

The driver’s license star has styled her dark brown locks long and straight, while adding a few braids down either side of her face with a part in the middle.

At one point, the teenage star wrapped her right arm around Morissette’s neck and leaned her head on her mentor’s shoulders.

Mutual Fans: The two stars have been open about being fans of each other’s music

Hero: Rodrigo has previously credited Morissette as an example of great songwriting

Bonafide hit: Rodrigo’s debut single Drivers License became one of the best-selling songs of 2021, making her known by the mainstream

Covergirls: The two artists appeared together on the cover of Rolling Stone in a special edition last fall – Musicians On Musicians edition

Morissette also took a few poses alongside fellow inductee David Foster, who looked handsome in a black suit with a white shirt and black sneakers.

The 16-time Grammy-winning composer and arranger, 72, attended the event with his wife, singer and actress Katharine McPhee, 38.

She showed off her fabulous figure on the red carpet in fitted black jeans, a matching top under a black leather jacket.

Hosted by singer-songwriter Marie-Mai, the event also featured performances by Corey Hart, Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback, Alessia Cara, JP Saxe, Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez, Serena Ryder, Deborah Cox, Pierre Lapointe, Neil Donell of Chicago, Maurice Moore, Bobby Bazini, Bruno Pelletier, Ruby Waters and Clerel, according to the CSHF website.

Inductees: Morissette also posed next to fellow inductee David Foster

Spotlight: Foster, 72, attended the event with his wife, singer and actress Katharine McPhee, 38

Acclaimed: The Victoria, British Columbia, Canada native is a 16-time Grammy winner

The inaugural ceremony marks the first time Rodrigo and Morissette have reunited since they appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone together last fall, surprising fans with an unscheduled You Oughta Know duet in Los Angeles earlier this year.

In the special edition Rolling Stone: Musicians On Musicians, Rodrigo Morissette credits that she changed her whole outlook on songwriting when she first heard her songs when she was 13.

“I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill showed up. I heard Perfect, I thought, “Oh my God… Can you write songs like that?” I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way,” she said, reflecting on the experience.

Founded in 1998, the nonprofit adds Canadians to its Hall Of Fame within three different categories: songwriters, songs, and those others who have made significant contributions related to music.

Proud: Foster proudly showed his trophy moments after his acceptance speech