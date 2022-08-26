Olivia Rodrigo dons a crop top to flaunt her toned abs as she spends time with friend

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted taking a leisurely stroll with boyfriend Daniel Nigro in New York City earlier on Friday.

The Good 4 U singer, 19, kept her look simple and casual for her outing in the busy city, donning shorts and a cropped top.

The star appeared to be in good spirits after making a surprise appearance on stage with iconic singer Billy Joel, singing popular tunes like Uptown Girl at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The talented pop singer donned an outfit to keep cool in the summer heat. She wore a white crop top and threw a white flannel on top, which she chose to leave unbuttoned.

The songwriter paired the top with stylish gray denim shorts. To stay comfortable while walking around the big apple, Olivia slipped into a pair of black combat boots.

The Disney channel star had a smile on her face as she chatted with Nigro.

The Bizaardvark actress parted her hair in the middle and pulled her long locks into a low, loose bun.

She added a chunky white headband to match the color scheme of her overall ensemble.

Olivia made sure to put on a pair of fashionable black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun.

Instead of carrying a heavy bag in her hand, the songwriter slung a black shoulder bag over her shoulder.

As a finishing touch, the star wore bright red lipstick to add a pop of color to her outfit.

Olivia recently appeared on stage with Billy Joel, much to the amazement of fans to sing tunes like Uptown Girl and her hit single, Deja Vu.

When Billy announced a special guest, he said, “This is a very talented singer-songwriter,” said… W Magazine.

“She’s a three-time Grammy winner. She has won all kinds of awards, she is very talented and I love her music and so do my children. Please say hello to Olivia Rodrigo,” he revealed.

In her song Deja Vu, Olivia refers in her lyrics to the singer of Piano Man: ‘I bet she knows Billy Joel. Because you played her Uptown Girl.’

When it comes to writing her songs, Olivia was open to Billboard about the process.

“I still write so much of my music in my bedroom, and I don’t think that experience will ever change,” she explained.

“I hope writing songs will always be an outlet for me to process my feelings first.”

Billboard recently named the talented singer and actress Woman of the Year 2022.