Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zack Bia have called it quits: ‘Their relationship sort of fizzled’

Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zack Bia broke up after dating for just over six months.

The former couple, who first sparked romance rumors at a Super Bowl party in February, reportedly struggled to balance their relationship on top of their busy schedules.

Their relationship was on the rocks. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while,” the insider said. Us Weekly.

Single: Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zack Bia broke up after dating for just over six months; seen in 2022

The source continued: ‘There were no problems – they both have different work schedules and different groups of friends.’

In June, an insider told People that the duo “really like each other” after sparking rumors of what appeared to be a cozy date in April.

“They’ve been dating since the Super Bowl,” a source told the outlet. This year’s Big Game was held the day before Valentine’s Day, February 13, 2022.

Throughout their short-lived relationship, the duo remained mum about their romance, but were occasionally seen with a PDA.

In April, the Sour hitmaker was pictured giggling and cuddling with the DJ and record label manager as they left Bar Pitti in New York City.

In February — the same month she’s reportedly been in touch with Zack — it was reported that Olivia and her Adam Faze, 25, were breaking up.

High-profile romances: In February — the same month she reportedly dated Zack — it was reported that Olivia and her Adam Faze, 25, were breaking up (seen in June)

The singer had been in a relationship with music video producer Faze for seven months, but it seems they don’t overlap as their breakup happened earlier.

The duo has been ‘gone for a while’, PeopleA source reported this in February.

She and Faze signed up as a couple in July 2021 when they held hands at the Space Jam 2 premiere.

Prior to Adam, Olivia was rumored to be in a love triangle with her High School: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter — the heartbreak reportedly inspired her driver’s license for hits from her debut album Sour.

Inspiration: Olivia was rumored to be in a love triangle with her High School: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter — the heartbreak reportedly inspired her driver’s license for her hit song from her debut album Sour (seen in 2021)

The star spoke to People in June 2021 on the hit and Sour album.

“I’m just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid pace. I’m writing a song and I’m very happy. I’m a lot happier than when I wrote that record, which is great.”

Adding: ‘I have a lot more confidence, which I think is a good aspect of growing up. We’ll see what the next era brings, but I’m excited to start working on it.”

Zack was previously linked to Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, and before that Madison Beer.