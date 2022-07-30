Olivia Palermo wows in a colourful fringed robe as she joins husband Johannes Huebl in Ibiza

She is known for her impeccable sense of style.

And Olivia Palermo carried her fashion sense to the beach as she stunned in a colorful fringed robe as she soaked up the sun in Ibiza with husband Johannes Huebl on Friday.

The American socialite, 36, looked amazing in the cover-up which featured shades of orange, pink and red, with the robe worn over the star’s red bikini.

Once the glamorous fashionista, Olivia paired her chic beach look with oversized blue sunglasses, flip flops and a wicker bucket bag.

She swept her caramel locks into a loose bun for the outing, while emphasizing her natural features by going makeup-free all day.

The TV personality looked happy and relaxed as she topped up her tan during the break from her busy schedule.

Meanwhile, her husband Johannes showed off his handsome frame in gray swimming shorts that he paired with white trainers and sunglasses.

The model then enjoyed a refreshing swim in the Portinax Sea while his wife watched from the beach.

The pair were also seen enjoying a relaxing moment together as they lounged on their sunbeds.

The pair first met in 2008 and got engaged for six months before tied up in June 2014 in a quiet ceremony in Bedford, New York.

Olivia originally met the German model through friends during a movie screening in Manhattan while still attending The New School in 2008.

Olivia rose to fame when she appeared in MTV’s The Hills spin-off, The City, which documented Whitney Port’s move to New York to work for Diane von Furstenberg in 2008.

The socialite appeared on both seasons of the reality show, as Whitney’s workplace friend and later rival.

Since appearing in the series, Olivia has become one of the most established front row patrons on the fashion circuit and has attended the world’s most prestigious events.

Discussing the secret to the couple’s happy marriage, Olivia previously told Harper’s Bazaar Australia: “We try to never be apart for more than seven days. It’s just something we’ve always done.”