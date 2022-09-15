Olivia Newton-John’s publicist admits it’s ‘disappointing’ she was snubbed from Emmys In Memoriam

Olivia Newton-John’s publicist has admitted it was “disappointing” that the actress was turned away from the In Memoriam section at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The Grease star’s representative spoke out after fans shared their outrage that Olivia had been left out of the annual tribute following her death last month at the age of 73.

Olivia’s exclusion sparked outrage from fans for claiming she had a slew of guest appearances on US shows and starred in a slew of celebratory TV movies, including 1990’s favorite A Mom For Christmas.

While Olivia’s publicist confirmed that the family is still mourning her loss and declined to comment, he was personally “deeply disappointed” by the stupidity, noting her extensive Hollywood history.

Before her death, Olivia had an extensive TV track record with guest appearances on American Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Murphy Brown, Glee, and Dancing With The Stars.

She also appeared in TV movies, including A Mom For Christmas, and live specials, including A Special Olivia Newton-John and Olivia Physical.

Olivia’s blunting of the annual In Memoriam segment of the Emmy Awards sparked outrage among her fans.

Celebrities who made the cut included actors Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier and James Caan.

One fan responded to the blunt comment: ‘How do you forget Olivia Newton John? How dare you. She is and will remain an icon. And you forgot her?’

‘Olivia Newton-John not included? Explain yourself #Emmys,” another tweeted, while another added: “Okay, I watch Emmys and they just honored many who passed, where was Olivia Newton-John?”

Although Olivia was not mentioned during the live tribute, her name does appear on The Emmys online in memoriam page.

Olivia starred in many popular TV shows during her long career, including Sordid Lives: The Series, Bette, Murphy Brown, and Ned and Stacey.

Olivia passed away peacefully on August 8 at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends.

It came after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer, during which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and, for the last time, in 2017.

A torrent of public grief followed her death and Australia’s Victorian Prime Minister, Dan Andrews, offered her family a state funeral, which they accepted.

Her husband John Easterling revealed the Grease star’s dying wish before her death.

He said Olivia and her family have requested donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

