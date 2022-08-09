Olivia Newton-John’s niece Tottie Goldsmith reveals actress, 73, suffered in her final days

Totti Goldsmith burst into tears during an interview with A Current Affair on Tuesday as she spoke about her aunt Olivia Newton-John’s final days.

The iconic Grease star passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home, surrounded by her family and friends.

Totti, 59, revealed that Olivia’s health deteriorated in the week leading up to her death and that she was “very thin and unwell” but brave to the end.

“It’s no shock, we know how sick she has been, especially the last five days,” Totti told host Tracy Grimshaw of Olivia’s passing.

Totti then revealed her heartbreaking final moments with Olivia.

‘I couldn’t get to America in time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked [her husband John] if he could hold the phone to her ear…” Totti continued.

“But he got me on FaceTime, so I managed to see her.”

“I told her everything I had to say,” Totti sobbed. “She left us… but I had a feeling she got it.”

At the end of the interview, Totti said her family would accept Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews’ offer of a state funeral to celebrate Olivia’s extraordinary life and legacy.

Tottie is best known for her turn in the pop group Chantoozies, which scored hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s with their songs Witch Queen, He’s Gonna Step On You Again, Wanna Be Up and Love the One You’re With.

Her father Brian Goldsmith, a well-known Melbourne nightclub owner and restaurateur, passed away in 2020. Her mother is Olivia’s sister, Rona.

Tottie appeared with her aunt at G’day USA in LA in 2020 – where Olivia spoke candidly about her cancer.

Just two years before her death, she spoke candidly about her outlook on life at the G’Day USA benefit in Beverly Hills alongside former co-star John Travolta.

“Gosh, life is a gift and I’ve had a great life and I plan to continue with it and of course I want to help other people with cancer,” she told DailyMail.com in the January 2020 interview.

“I have my wellness center in Melbourne and I want cancer to end in my life so other people don’t have to suffer.”

Newton-John spoke candidly about her positive outlook on life amid her long battle with cancer, in an interview with DailyMail.com during the G’Day USA benefit in Beverly Hills in January 2020. She is pictured with her cousin Tottie.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992, but announced she had overcome the cancer in 2013, the year after her Wellness Center first opened.

But in May 2017, she was told that cancer had metastasized and spread to her bones.

Reflecting on her struggle to beat the condition, she admitted, “I don’t see it as a struggle. I don’t think much about it, to be honest.

Husband John Easterling accompanied his wife Olivia at the G’Day USA event as she spoke about her cancer denial

Denial is a very good thing and I’m getting stronger and better! I’m fine!…I feel great.’

She also admitted that she had hope for her future.

“I win it and live well with it and that’s how I see it,” she added.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the iconic 1978 film Grease that catapulted her career. He was one of the first to pay her tribute on Monday

Newton-John also reflected on her joy that she is still remembered for Grease more than four decades after its release.

She confessed: “We did something very special together. That movie is still loved.’

She recalled how caring Travolta was while filming the musical romance film.

When asked about her favorite memory on set, she replied, “His kindness to me. Then there was one scene in the movie – it was my close-up, when Rizzo pulls me forward in the bonfire scene – and in the middle of my shot he stopped it and came up to me and whispered in my ear, “I think you can better.”

Newton-John famously opposed the role of Sandy in the 1978 film Grease. She was 28 at the time and thought she was too old to play a fresh-faced high school student.

“So that’s very generous. That an actor does that for another actor. I was not as experienced as him. He was very caring and sweet.’

At that same event, Travolta, a lifelong friend and co-star of Grease, praised her positive outlook on life despite her health problems.

He said, ‘Olivia is a survivor and she’s smart and she’s got a lot of life in her and I think she always looks at it from the glass half full and that’s her beautiful, natural approach to life and I think we should all do that.’

He was one of the first to pay her tribute on Monday.

Olivia’s iconic transformation from sweet to sexy was recreated in costumes and tributes for years

Olivia’s husband John Easterling broke the tragic news that his wife had lost her battle.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he said in a statement.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram with her husband John Easterling