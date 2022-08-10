Olivia Newton-John’s niece Tottie Goldsmith looks downcast as she steps outside in Melbourne

Tottie Goldsmith looked pale and tired as she stepped out of Melbourne on Tuesday after collapsing after the death of her beloved aunt Olivia Newton-John during an interview with A Current Affair.

A dejected Tottie, 59, was seen at a beauty clinic in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Tottie looked deep in thought, her eyes on the sidewalk in front of her.

Olivia Newton-John’s niece Tottie Goldsmith (pictured) looked dejected as she stepped outside in Melbourne after collapsing over the Grease star’s death

The Australian actress wore black jeans, a matching colored jacket and black boots as she walked from her car to the clinic.

It comes after Tottie broke down in tears during an interview with ACA on Tuesday as she spoke about her aunt Olivia’s final days.

The iconic Grease star passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home, surrounded by her family and friends.

Tottie revealed that Olivia’s health had deteriorated in the days leading up to her death after battling breast cancer for decades and was “very thin and unwell” in the days leading up to her death.

“It’s no shock, we know how sick she has been, especially in the past five days,” she told host Tracy Grimshaw of her passing.

Tottie went on to reveal her heartbreaking final moments with Olivia, continuing: “I couldn’t be in America on time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked [her husband John] if he could hold the phone to her ear… But he got me on FaceTime so I could see her.”

“I told her everything I had to say,” Tottie continued. “She left us… but I have a feeling she gets it.”

Tottie further reflected on Olivia’s decades-long battle with cancer.

“There was one day at the Olivia Newtown John Center and she was very thin and unwell and I said to her, ‘Are you afraid of dying’, and she said, ‘Plonker, I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life that I could ever have imagined.”‘

“She struggled with a lot of pain and it was a difficult road,” Tottie added.

“It wasn’t just the cancer that got her. It was other complications and being in a hospital with a very sensitive immune system.’

Tottie collapsed when asked what Olivia was most proud of in life.

Without skipping a beat, she replied “Chloe,” referring to the daughter she shares with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

“She loved that girl so much. Chloe’s been through a lot, but she’s been great.”

At the end of the interview, Tottie said her family would accept Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews’ offer of a state funeral to celebrate Olivia’s extraordinary life and legacy.

Tottie is best known for her role in the pop group Chantoozies, which had hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s with their songs Witch Queen, He’s Gonna Step On You Again, Wanna Be Up and Love the One You’re With.

Her father Brian Goldsmith, a well-known Melbourne nightclub owner and restaurateur, passed away in 2020. Her mother is Olivia’s sister, Rona.

Tottie appeared with her aunt at G’day USA in LA in 2020 – where Olivia spoke candidly about beating her cancer