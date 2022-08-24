Olivia Newton-John’s husband and daughter won’t come to Australia for charity walk

<!–

Olivia Newton-John’s grieving husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi will not be coming to Australia for the annual Walk for Wellness fundraiser held by the late actress’s cancer charity.

Newton-John’s niece Tottie Goldsmith shared the news during an interview on Sunrise on Wednesday, when she announced the fundraiser will take place virtually next month in Melbourne and around the world to honor the legacy of the Grease star.

The Walk for Wellness supports the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center. The Australian entertainer died of cancer on August 8 at the age of 73.

“I don’t think John and Chloe are going to make it. It’s too hard for them right now; it’s too early,” Goldsmith told Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch.

“But we’ve got Toby Newton-John, her brother coming down, my sister coming down – all the family here on the floor [in Australia]and all the people who loved her.

“It’s going to be very powerful and very beautiful.”

Goldsmith added that “everyone who has met Newton-John” knows in their minds that she will be there and that they will send “love and light” to everyone.

She also confirmed that there are plans for Olivia’s state funeral in Victoria, but it’s a “flowing thing” and she “can’t announce anything yet.”

Goldsmith continued, “Chloe and John must grieve privately, as you can imagine. [Getting] on a plane or flying here… would be chaotic for them.

“They just want to be in their hearts and souls and go through this like normal people, but we sure will [the charity walk] for everyone who is in love with her.’

Goldsmith also said she wanted to spread “the message” of cancer prevention and care globally to continue her late aunt’s legacy.

“We’re going to keep her legacy alive, if that’s the last thing I do,” she said.

‘The walk will be beautiful. She loved dogs, so there will be a lot of dogs. We want to encourage this walk all over the world.’

Goldsmith’s comments come two weeks after Newton-John died after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

The star passed away peacefully at the age of 73 at her Southern California home, surrounded by family and friends. Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

Goldsmith is best known as a member of the pop group Chantoozies, which had hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s with their songs Witch Queen, He’s Gonna Step On You Again, Wanna Be Up and Love the One You’re With.

Her father Brian Goldsmith, a renowned Melbourne nightclub owner and restaurateur, passed away in 2020. Her mother is Newton-John’s sister, Rona.

Goldsmith appeared with her aunt at the 2020 G’day USA gala in Los Angeles, where the Xanadu star spoke candidly about her cancer diagnosis.

In one of her last red carpet appearances, the Australian icon admitted that she refused to even think about cancer on a daily basis.

Newton-John, famous for her role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, as well as her stellar music career, called life “a gift,” no matter the outcome.