Olivia Newton-John’s heartbreak when husband Matt Lattanzi ran off with babysitter Cindy Jessup

Olivia Newton-John’s first marriage ended in heartbreak when her husband ran off with the couple’s young babysitter as the singer battled breast cancer.

Dancer Matt Lattanzi split with Newton-John after being confronted about his “very close” relationship with Cindy Jessup, then 23, while on a bike ride for a cancer charity.

The Australian legend divorced him in 1995 and Lattanzi, then 40, married his young lover two years later – but Newton-John refused to be bitter about the split.

“She’s delighted,” a friend urged reporters at the time of the wedding.

“It looks bad because Cindy used to babysit his daughter a lot and she was a friend of his and Olivia – but there was no romance in those days.”

Newton-John married American Lattanzi – 11 years her junior – after the couple met on the set of Xanadu in 1980 when she was 32 and he 21.

Despite the age difference, they had instant chemistry, Newton-John revealed, and dated for four years before getting married in 1984 and having daughter Chloe in 1986.

But the marriage broke up after the singer’s cancer diagnosis in 1992, and she put her career on ice to focus on her recovery.

The couple left their Malibu, California home to move into the tranquility of her ranch near idyllic Byron Bay in northern NSW, but the move ended up costing her marriage.

“When I had breast cancer, I thought that would be it,” she admitted to the Daily Mail in 2005.

“I went to my farm near Byron Bay and seriously thought about retiring.”

Lattanzi starred on Australian soap Paradise Beach in 1993 when the busy couple hired Jessup to look after Chloe and she quickly became part of the family.

Jessup cycled from Sydney to Perth in 1994 for Newton-John’s charity, supported by the three-month journey by the singer and her husband.

But Newton-John began to have suspicions about Jessup and Lattanzi’s relationship – and reportedly confronted him in a painful confrontation.

The feud led to Lattanzi moving in with Jessup and divorcing the singer in 1995 before marrying his former babysitter in 1997, when he was 40 and she 28.

“I’m so lucky,” he said then. ‘I couldn’t wish for a better result.’

Newton-John continued to blame her battle with cancer on what she believed was the inevitable end of her marriage, not her husband’s love for the babysitter.

“I think our marriage would eventually end, but it happened before because of the cancer, which was a good thing,” she told the Daily Mail.

“It was very painful, but we were never at odds with each other.

“We tried to be friendly because we have a child and we made a pact that she was the most important thing in our lives and that we would never fight over her.

“What happened between us was between us, and we wouldn’t let it get to her.”

She added: ‘Divorce is never good. Everyone wants the happy ending and the white wooden gate, especially me.

“My own parents divorced when I was 10 and maybe that’s why I kept postponing the wedding.

“When I got married, I wanted it to last forever, but it couldn’t be.”

It wouldn’t be long for Jessup and Lattanzi either, as the couple split in 2007 after 10 years of marriage.

Jessup’s acting career was also short and dull, appearing in little-known one-hour videos Prescription for Peril in 1999 and Tied Up All Night in 2000.

Lattanzi’s career – in which he appeared in Grease 2, starring Michelle Pfeiffer in 1982, the flop successor to Newton-John and John Travolta’s worldwide hit original – also ground to a halt after his split from Newton-John.

He never worked on screen again after his stay in Paradise Beach in 1993 and is now 63, remarried and living in Oregon in the US.

His third wife Michelle was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014 but is in remission and the couple now runs the 115-acre medical cannabis farm Laughing Dog.

Matt Lattazni, seen here with daughter Chloe, now runs a cannabis farm in Oregon with third wife Michelle, who was also diagnosed with cancer in 2014

Michelle Lattanzi paid tribute to her husband’s ex-wife on social media on Tuesday, saying the world had lost an icon.

“Today we lost one of the world’s greatest Olivia Newton-John,” she wrote on behalf of the couple.

“Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude that friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans share with us, all of whom will miss Olivia’s presence in this world.

“I’ve heard really beautiful stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of you where those feelings and memories come from.

“Nothing will replace the icon we have lost, but her legacy still lives on in our hearts and memories, as well as her contributions to our global culture, her beloved daughter Chloe Lattanzi and her cancer research and wellness center in Melbourne.

“Please honor your sorrow and then celebrate the joy Olivia’s heart and lifelong achievements brought to our world.

“Send all kinds of love.”