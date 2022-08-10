Olivia Newton-John’s Grease co-star Didi ‘Frenchy’ Conn reveals how she will remember the actress

<!–

Olivia Newton-John’s Grease co-star Didi Conn shared a touching tribute to the actress following her death after a long battle with cancer on an Australian breakfast TV show on Wednesday.

During an interview on The Morning Show, the 71-year-old said she will always remember Olivia as a “giving, loving and beautiful person.”

“After she performed her Grease set, she reached out to the audience and said, ‘I really love you,'” and she meant it,” Didi recalled.

“She was such a giving, loving, beautiful person.”

Didi also recalled how the couple would go swimming, horseback riding and tennis together.

“It started a friendship that deepened when she got cancer. Suddenly this big pop star, the only thing that became important, got better,” she said.

Olivia passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a courageous and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he said.

He also said that Olivia and her family have requested donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

The foundation funds research into plant medicine and holistic treatments for cancer.

Olivia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and twice in 1992 and 2013, spent years lobbying the Australian government to approve the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

Easterling grew medicinal cannabis for Olivia on their ranch in the US to “help with her symptoms.”

Olivia leaves behind her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.