Olivia Newton-John's funeral plans revealed: Family accept state memorial in Melbourne, Australia

Australia
By Jacky

Olivia Newton-John’s funeral plans revealed: Grieving family accepts state memorial after Grease star’s death

By Jade Watkins for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:47, August 11, 2022 | Updated: 04:58, 11 August 2022

Australians get the chance to mourn Olivia Newton-John publicly, while the beloved entertainer’s family accepts a state memorial offer.

Newton-John’s niece Tottie Goldsmith accepted the offer on behalf of the family during a meeting with Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews on Thursday morning.

A venue and date for the service have yet to be announced, and further talks are underway between the family and the Prime Minister’s Department.

Australians get chance to mourn Olivia Newton-John publicly as beloved entertainer's family accepts a state memorial offer

Australians get chance to mourn Olivia Newton-John publicly as beloved entertainer’s family accepts a state memorial offer

But Andrews noted that the event will be more of a concert than a traditional funeral service.

“The family was very moved at the prospect of Victorians getting together and celebrating Olivia’s life,” Andrews said.

“As tough as this time is… it’s made a little easier by all the outpourings of sadness and support, and the very fond memories people share of such a wonderful person.”

The actress, singer and activist was reportedly planning to write an introductory letter to the new Victorian Health Secretary Mary-Anne Thomas, Federal Health Secretary Mark Butler and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urging greater access to medical cannabis.

Ms Thomas said she had not received any correspondence from Newton-John but was aware of her passion to support people suffering from cancer and other chronic illnesses.

