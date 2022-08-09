Olivia Newton-John’s final photo revealed after her cause of death emerges

The latest moving photo of Olivia Newton-John has been revealed after the beloved star withdrew from the public eye as her health deteriorated.

Newton-John, best known for her famous role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, passed away Monday morning after a long battle with breast cancer.

She died surrounded by family at her Southern California home.

The last real-time photo Olivia Newton-John shared before her death was a happy garden photo (above) to wish her fans a happy Easter

Fans flocked to the star’s latest real-time Instagram post, which shows the 73-year-old standing in her garden surrounded by sunflowers with a wide smile.

She captioned the rare photo: “Happy Easter to everyone on this beautiful spring day!” after only sharing throwbacks in the preceding months.

Fans flooded the heartwarming post after her death was announced.

“The world is devastated to lose you, Olivia. You were awe-inspiring and may you remain here a light for 73 years to all of us,” one wrote.

Olivia Newton-John is most famous for her famous role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease (pictured, Newton-John with Grease co-star John Travolta)

“So strong, she was happy to the end,” said another.

Newton-John’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, when she was only 44 years old.

She was very open about her diagnosis and treatment, including the famous use of medicinal marijuana.

Unfortunately, her cancer came back twice in 2013 and 2017.

Her husband John Easterling announced Newton-John’s death on her Facebook page and asked her fans to consider donating to her charity in memory.

Fans left flowers and photos on Newton-John’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (above) after she passed away Monday morning

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he said.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John’s husband John Easterling (right) broke the news of her death on Monday by sharing a post on her Facebook page

Newton-John and Easterling met during an ayahuasca retreat in Peru.

Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 36, also shared a touching tribute to her mother on Instagram three days ago, writing: ‘I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend.’

In 2020, Newtown-John told The Guardian she was confident she would survive the cancer a third time.

“It’s been a part of my life for so long,” she said.

Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared a photo with her mother just three days before her death, writing: ‘I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend’

‘I felt something was not right. It’s worrying when it comes back, but I thought, “I’ll get through it again.”

When asked by other publications how she manages to cope with the disease, she said: ‘I have and have a great life, so I have no complaints.

‘I really don’t. Everyone does something. We all have something to go through in life. This has been my challenge.’

One of the star’s first high-profile friends to pay tribute was her Grease colleague John Travolta.

Grease co-star John Travolta was one of the first to pay tribute to Newton-John who wrote “your Danny, your John” below a photo (above) of the star

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Newton-John.

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

The star’s heartbroken fans covered Newton-John’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with flowers and photos after the news of her death.