Olivia Newton-John’s final performance: Singer performed at charity gig two years before her death

Olivia Newton-John didn’t let her serious illness stop what would be her last performance in Australia.

The international superstar appeared in front of thousands of fans at Sydney’s Accor Stadium for the Fire Fight Australia concert in February 2020, two years before her death at the age of 73.

Newton-John, who became internationally famous for her role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, died Monday morning surrounded by family at her Southern California home after a long battle with breast cancer.

Olivia bravely took to the stage to sing a duet with John Farham as she battled cancer that had spread to the base of her spine.

Olivia Newton-John performed two years before her death at the Fire Fight Australia charity event during her battle with breast cancer. Pictured: John Farham (L) and Olivia (R) at the event

She called out Two Strong Hearts with John at the 10-hour charity event that raised $9.5 million in the wake of the deadly 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfires.

Olivia looked radiant as she took the stage in a kimono by Australian designer Camilla Franks.

Later, the Xanadu star was joined by Queen’s Adam Lambert to sing John Farham’s 1986 mega hit, You’re the Voice.

Hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, the event featured other performers including 5 Seconds of Summer, Michael Buble, Alice Cooper, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Illy, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods and kd lang.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced the death of the Australian icon Monday morning.

He revealed that the actress and singer’s latest request was to make donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in lieu of flowers.

Olivia’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, when she was only 44 years old.

She was very open about her diagnosis and treatment, including the famous use of medicinal marijuana.

Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

Despite the cruel toll the illness took on her life — including paralyzing her for a period — Olivia continued to perform, including a 2018 US tour.