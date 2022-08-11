Olivia Newton-John’s final life lessons to Aussie cancer patient

<!–

An Australian woman struggling with two serious illnesses has shared how Olivia Newton-John called her out of the blue to help her through her tough times.

Mel Dee Dzelde, 52, from Adelaide, was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer in 2017 and then Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in 2021 and claims to have received the call during treatment for sharing a mutual friend with Olivia.

“She said, ‘Hello Mel, here’s Olivia. I heard you’ve been going through a rough time,'” Mel told FEMAIL.

“We talked for about an hour – she wanted to know what I was going through and talked about her own struggles with cancer.”

The beloved Grease actress died Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home after a 30-year battle with cancer.

Mel described Olivia as her “earth angel” who kept checking on her from time to time, including on her birthday and Christmas.

The friendship started when Mel’s mutual friend, Megan, told Olivia what she was going through – and without hesitation, the actress offered to call.

Mel was undergoing chemotherapy at the time and was shocked to hear who was on the other end of the line.

Mel described Olivia as a “very loving and kind person” who treated everyone equally and the couple kept in touch via text messages and phone calls.

“Olivia was so caring, it was like holding my hand through everything. She always checked in with me, which was lovely,” she said.

The two talked about meeting in person, but Covid prevented it from happening because Mel was in Australia and Olivia abroad.

Lessons learned from Olivia: Don’t focus on illness and focus on wellbeing instead Always be positive Use natural therapies Embrace life no matter what happens to you Always be kind and show love to others Smile and enjoy life

Over the past few years, Olivia Mel has learned many valuable lessons about how to live a happy life despite undergoing cancer treatments.

“Olivia always said not to focus on the disease, but on the well-being. She showed me how to embrace life, no matter what happens to you,” she said.

Mel last spoke indirectly to Olivia through Megan last month.

“She hadn’t replied to my last few messages and I was worried about her, so she sent her love and encouragement to stay positive while talking to my friend,” Mel said.

When Olivia passed away on Monday, Mel said she spent the day in tears reminiscing about the beautiful person that Olivia was.

“She was such a beautiful person and an important person who helped so many people – it doesn’t matter who she spoke to, she behaved the same way for everyone,” she said.

“I like to think she’s experiencing all the love the world has for her.”