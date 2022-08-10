Olivia Newton-John’s ‘defied all of the odds before her death’

Jane Seymour has claimed that Olivia Newton-John ‘defied all odds’ before dying after a long battle with cancer at the age of 73 earlier this week.

The 71-year-old actress recalled her close friendship with the Australian star as she recalled her last visits to Olivia before her death.

Bond girl Jane, who starred in Live and Let Die, told how her “unique” friend wasn’t afraid to die, but just didn’t want to miss life.

Olivia, who rose to fame in 1978 as the star of the hit film Grease, died Monday morning surrounded by family at her Southern California home after a long battle with breast cancer.

Close connection: Jane Seymour has claimed Olivia Newton-John ‘defied all odds’ before dying after a long battle with cancer at age 73 earlier this week (pictured in 1992)

Jane shared how Olivia went to “huge trouble” to see her and her sisters in February earlier this year, when she “should have stayed in bed” resting.

The British-American actress, revealed to Fox news: ‘I remember looking at her and thinking this might be the last time I see her. But I felt that before, several years before when she was incredibly weak and on a lot of painkillers and I just thought, oh my gosh, she barely ate. She looked so fragile.

‘We were all surprised. She pulled everything back together and had quality of life again. It was amazing. She defied all odds, really.’

Tragic news: Olivia, who rose to fame in 1978 as the star of the hit film Grease, died Monday morning surrounded by family at her Southern California home after a long battle with breast cancer

Jane described that Olivia is “fiercely determined” to do things for herself as long as she could and refused to lose her independence.

The star, who knew Olivia had been in decline for a while, said she had been “screaming her eyes out” for the past few days as she thought about their 50-year friendship.

Of their friendship, she said: ‘I realized she was a unique friend. I have friends, but not like them in my life. “I remember so clearly our conversations and the smile on her face. And then the fact that she wasn’t afraid, I guess, to pass. She just didn’t want to miss life.’

Long-term friends: The 71-year-old actress reflected on her close friendship with the Australian star as she recalled her last visits to Olivia before her death (pictured in 2019)

Olivia, who rose to fame in 1978 as the star of the hit film Grease, died Monday morning surrounded by family at her Southern California home after a long battle with breast cancer.

Jane said the day before the superstar died, she spent time with mutual friends who she shared with the mother of one.

She said, ‘We were talking about her, and how? [Olivia] didn’t answer our text messages. We all knew something was up.’

Jane said Olivia’s legacy was her talent, authenticity, and her “ability to share, care and make a difference in the world…especially in the world of cancer.”

Jane said Olivia could be “the complete package.”

“She showed that you can be a good wife, a good mother, a great superstar and an icon of philanthropy.”

The news comes after Olivia’s husband John Easterling said the star had asked for donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

Announcing the Xanadu star’s death on Facebook on Tuesday, John wrote: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years as she shares her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Strong Lady: Jane said Olivia’s legacy was her talent, authenticity and her “ability to share, care and make a difference in the world…especially in the world of cancer.”

Olivia’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, when she was only 44 years old.

She was very open about her diagnosis and treatment, including the famous use of medicinal marijuana.

Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

Despite the cruel toll the illness took on her life – including paralyzing her for a while – Olivia continued to perform, including touring the US in 2018