Olivia Newton-John’s Death Called ‘Australia’s Princess Diana Moment’

The impact of Olivia Newton-John’s death has been compared to the tragic death of Princess Diana.

Speaking of the Grease star’s death, entertainment’s Peter Ford called the news “heartbreaking” during a performance on 3AW, before comparing Olivia to the late royal.

“This is almost the Princess Diana moment in Australia,” he said, adding that Olivia, who lost her battle with cancer on Monday at the age of 73, was one of the few people who had never said a bad word about them.

Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997, sparking widespread mourning around the world.

Peter isn’t the only one to pay tribute to the Australian music icon.

Hollywood has mourned one of its brightest stars with tributes from around the world.

One of the star’s first high-profile friends to pay tribute was her Grease colleague John Travolta.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her.

‘I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again,” he continued.

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

Olivia portrayed as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, alongside John Travolta who played Danny

Among others, the Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who honored her beloved ‘mentor and friend’.

Delta, 37, shared photos of herself hugging Olivia and saying she was “like family” to her.

“I love you forever,” Delta wrote in her touching post. “The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world has felt Olivia’s unparalleled light.”

She continued, “A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and friendly.’

“My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me.

“I don’t have all the words I’d like to say today, but I hope everyone will participate in celebrating our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace…I love you forever.”

Olivia passed away peacefully Monday morning at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends. (Pictured with husband John Easterling in a throwback photo she posted on Friday, just three days before she died)

The Lost Without You singer played the famous Aussie icon in the 2018 TV miniseries, Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Olivia passed away peacefully Monday morning at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends.

It came after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer, during which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and, for the last time, in 2017.