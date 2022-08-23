Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe shares touching post about grief and love

<!–

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared a touching message on Monday about the nature of grief just two weeks after her mother’s death.

The 36-year-old actress posted heartbreaking words from British author Jamie Anderson on her Instagram.

“Sorrow, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but can’t,” it said.

All that unused love gathers in the corners of your eyes, your lump in your throat and the hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go,” it ended.

Chloe simply captioned the bittersweet words with a love heart emoji.

Her followers reflected on the message, with one writing, ‘your mother left a flame in our hearts that will burn forever,’ while another added, ‘Australia grieves with you, and all your family, Chloe’.

Chloe was Olivia’s only child, who she shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

Olivia passed away peacefully on August 8 at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends.

It came after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer, during which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and, for the last time, in 2017.

A torrent of public grief followed her death, and Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews offered her family a state funeral, which they accepted.

Her husband John Easterling revealed the Grease star’s dying wish before her death.

He said Olivia and her family have requested donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

Olivia passed away peacefully on August 8 at her Southern California home