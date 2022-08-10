Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi’s Heartbreaking Voicemail Left Richard Wilkins

Richard Wilkins has voiced the heartbreaking message that Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi left him after her mother’s death at age 73.

The actress and singer passed away peacefully Monday morning at her Southern California home, surrounded by family and friends. Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

“Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia’s daughter, sent me a beautiful message earlier today, which I played and cried again,” Richard revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the Today show, holding back his tears.

And I said to her, ‘I would never do it without your permission. Would you like me to share your beautiful message on-air with her many friends and fans?’

“And she said, ‘Yes, please. Tell them how much their love helps me to cope. I want to be a link for them. Give light, thanks, gratitude. I carry you in my heart.'”

“Hi Richard, this is Chloe, I just saw your beautiful tribute to my mom,” the message read.

“I just wanted to hold you. I saw how much you loved her and I want you to know that she is now free and in no pain and that the whole family is here together.

‘She makes the sun shine and the dogs run around and smile and the horses gallop

“I just want you to know that she is now pain free and that she fought so hard and that I was with her every step of the way.

“I just felt your love, Mommy and I both care about you, care about you so much.

Chloe ended the message with, “I love you, my friend, thank you for doing that.”

Just months before Olivia’s death, Chloe, 36, vowed to stand by her mother “always and forever,” as she shared a gallery of photos of the couple together on Facebook.

It comes just days after Wilkins, 68, burst into tears when his last interview with Olivia aired.

Today presenter Karl Stefanovic left his seat on the panel to comfort his colleague as he wiped his tears.

“I didn’t want to do this,” Wilkins cried.

“It’s okay,” Stefanovic said, hugging the presenter. “This woman was extraordinary.”

Wilkins was close to tears earlier in the show when he first broke the heartbreaking news of Olivia’s death.

“Dickie, I’m so sorry for your loss,” Stefanovic said.

“I was just a little numb,” Wilkins said to Karl and Ally. ‘I didn’t really know what to think’

“It’s our loss,” Wilkins replied. “The world has lost a beautiful person today.”

He then revealed the devastating early morning phone call he received from the news.

“I was just a little numb,” he told Stefanovic and co-host Allison Langdon.

“You know, all the data and facts and numbers and things just disappear and I just felt totally, just totally numb. I wasn’t quite sure what to think.’

Olivia Newton-John, left, in one of her last public appearances in 2019. The actress died Monday at the age of 73. She can be seen on the right in her most iconic role in Grease in 1978

Speaking on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday morning, Wilkins discussed his first-ever meeting with the Grease star.

“I think I organized some kind of meet and greet, she must have promoted a record or something,” he recalled.

“And I think that was the first time I met her and we just got along like a house on fire with this thing.”

Wilkins said he had been a fan of Olivia all his life and that he “never heard a bad word about her.”

“She was never flashy. She was never a show-off. You never see her on the social pages. She was just so dignified,” he added.

“And such a classy, ​​beautiful, gorgeous, wonderful lady and a wonderful mother to (daughter) Chloe (Lattanzi).”

Olivia’s husband broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreak Facebook post Monday morning, following her courageous and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the iconic 1978 film Grease that catapulted her career. He was one of the first to pay her tribute on Monday

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” wrote Mr Easterling.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John and John Travolta at Grease’s 40th anniversary in 2018 (left) and (right) to promote their 2012 Christmas album

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money for her charity.

In a haunting interview with The Guardian in 2020, she said of the disease: ‘It’s been a part of my life for so long.

‘I felt something was not right. It’s worrying when it comes back, but I thought ‘I’ll get through it again’.