Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares song she wrote for her mother

Chloe Lattanzi will pay tribute to her late mother Olivia Newton-John in a new song.

The 36-year-old told her fans in an Instagram post on Sunday that she was “terrified” writing the track.

Though she hasn’t released the song herself yet, the singer and dancer shared a clip showing the process of writing it.

Chloe stood by a microphone and said she let the inspiration flow before hitting the track.

“Oh shit, I’m scared. This is a scary place right now because there’s so much in it and I don’t know how to put it into words,” she said in the clip.

‘I don’t know what to say. I’m afraid. It’s coming. I’ll wait a minute,” she added.

She then started singing, but chose to mute the song for now, perhaps with plans to release it when it’s done.

Chloe is the only child of the late Olivia Newton-John and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer, being diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and, most recently, in 2017.

Chloe revealed this week that she married her fiancé James Driscoll “years ago” in a secret ceremony led by her late mother.

“This was one of the most precious moments of my life. Years ago in the Bahamas I asked my beautiful mom to marry me to this incredible man. Thanks Mama, for everything,’ she said.

The couple opened a cannabis farm in December 2016, leaving their glitzy LA lifestyle behind for a more relaxed existence in Oregon, where recreational marijuana had become legal.