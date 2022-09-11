WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares song she wrote for her mother

Entertainment
By Merry

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi reveals she wrote a heartbreaking song for her late mother – following the legendary singer’s death from cancer at age 73

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:46, September 11, 2022 | Updated: 11:00, September 11, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chloe Lattanzi will pay tribute to her late mother Olivia Newton-John in a new song.

The 36-year-old told her fans in an Instagram post on Sunday that she was “terrified” writing the track.

Though she hasn’t released the song herself yet, the singer and dancer shared a clip showing the process of writing it.

Olivia Newton Johns daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares song she wrote for

Chloe Lattanzi will pay tribute to her late mother Olivia Newton-John in a new song. The 36-year-old told her fans in an Instagram post on Sunday that she was “terrified” writing the track. Both pictured

Chloe stood by a microphone and said she let the inspiration flow before hitting the track.

“Oh shit, I’m scared. This is a scary place right now because there’s so much in it and I don’t know how to put it into words,” she said in the clip.

‘I don’t know what to say. I’m afraid. It’s coming. I’ll wait a minute,” she added.

Though she hasn't released the song herself yet, the singer and dancer shared a clip showing the process of writing it.

Though she hasn't released the song herself yet, the singer and dancer shared a clip showing the process of writing it.

Though she hasn’t released the song herself yet, the singer and dancer shared a clip showing the process of writing it.

She then started singing, but chose to mute the song for now, perhaps with plans to release it when it’s done.

Chloe is the only child of the late Olivia Newton-John and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer, being diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and, most recently, in 2017.

1661239104 197 Olivia Newton Johns daughter Chloe shares touching post about grief and

1661239104 197 Olivia Newton Johns daughter Chloe shares touching post about grief and

“Oh shit, I’m scared. This is a scary place right now because there’s so much in it and I don’t know how to put it into words,” she said in the clip. ‘I don’t know what to say. I’m afraid. It’s coming. I’ll wait a minute,” she added

Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer, being diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013 and, for the last time, in 2017.

Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer, being diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013 and, for the last time, in 2017.

Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer, being diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013 and, for the last time, in 2017.

Chloe revealed this week that she married her fiancé James Driscoll “years ago” in a secret ceremony led by her late mother.

“This was one of the most precious moments of my life. Years ago in the Bahamas I asked my beautiful mom to marry me to this incredible man. Thanks Mama, for everything,’ she said.

The couple opened a cannabis farm in December 2016, leaving their glitzy LA lifestyle behind for a more relaxed existence in Oregon, where recreational marijuana had become legal.

Chloe revealed this week that she married her fiancé James Driscoll (right) 'years ago' in a secret ceremony led by her late mother

Chloe revealed this week that she married her fiancé James Driscoll (right) 'years ago' in a secret ceremony led by her late mother

Chloe revealed this week that she married her fiancé James Driscoll (right) ‘years ago’ in a secret ceremony led by her late mother

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Kate Moss takes a break from New York…

Merry

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton beams as…

Merry

Madonna, 64, sports VERY risqué ensemble…

Merry
1 of 4,468

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More