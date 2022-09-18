Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares never-before-seen images of her late mother

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chloe Lattanzi paid tribute to her late mother Olivia Newton-John on Sunday by sharing an intimate gallery of never-before-seen photos.

A heartwarming photo posted on Instagram shows a smiling Olivia preparing a tasty strawberry birthday cake for her daughter.

Another showed Olivia and Chloe, 36, relaxing poolside at their lavish property.

Chloe Lattanzi paid tribute to her late mother Olivia Newton-John on Sunday by sharing an intimate gallery of never-before-seen photos. Both pictured

Many of her 147,000 followers were quick to compliment the cute photos.

Former Neighbors actress Stephanie McIntosh wrote that she was a childhood friend of Chloe’s and jokingly asked if she was in any of the pictures.

Another fan gushed over the photos, writing “aww it’s beautiful!”

Chloe is the only child of the late Olivia Newton-John and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

A heartwarming photo, posted on Instagram, shows a smiling Olivia preparing a tasty strawberry birthday cake for her daughter

Newton-John died in August after a courageous and public decades-long battle with cancer, during which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013 and for the last time in 2017.

Chloe made headlines earlier this month when she revealed she had married her fiance James Driscoll ‘years ago’ in a secret ceremony officiated by her late mother.

The actress shared a never-before-seen video to Instagram earlier this week of the private ceremony, which took place in the Bahamas.

Another showed Olivia and Chloe, 36, relaxing poolside at their lavish property

One of the photos showed the Grease star (centre) living it up with family and friends

The footage shows Chloe and James, a martial arts expert and cannabis farmer, gazing lovingly at each other at a beachside venue where Olivia is performing as a wedding party.

Olivia is seen sharing some heartfelt words with the newlyweds.

‘Final marriage. My beautiful daughter and beautiful son-in-law. I’m so proud of you,’ she wrote.