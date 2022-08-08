Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares heartbreaking tribute

Olivia Newton-John’s grieving daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved mother following her death aged 73.

The Grease star passed away peacefully at her home in Southern California on Monday following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Hours after Olivia’s death, Chloe, 36, posted a gallery to Instagram featuring childhood photos of herself and her mother.

The first was a black-and-white photo of a young Chloe kissing her mother on the face during a glamorous photo shoot.

She also included a photo of Olivia cuddling her as a baby, and another one of the mother-daughter duo attending a charity event while Chloe was a pre-teen.

Chloe’s father Matt Lattanzi also featured in a throwback picture with her and Olivia.

Chloe is an aspiring singer and also runs a medical cannabis farm with her fiancé, James Driskill.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

‘Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

‘We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

‘Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

‘I focus on the positive side of things, no matter what the challenge,’ Olivia told the publication.

In light of her diagnosis, Olivia said she doesn’t focus on statistics or time limits.

‘Positive thinking is so important to living a healthy and happy life.’

Her husband John Easterling grows medicinal cannabis for Olivia on their ranch in the U.S to ‘help with her symptoms’.

Olivia said it is a ‘healing plant’ and added: ‘Medicinal cannabis is something that should be available to everyone who is going through a chronic illness or pain’.

Olivia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and twice before in 1992 and 2013, has spent years lobbying the Australian government to approve the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

‘It really is a magical miracle plant.’

Back in 2020, Olivia recalled the terrifying moment she was first diagnosed with the disease.

Easterling grows medicinal cannabis for Olivia on their ranch in the U.S to ‘help with her symptoms’. Olivia said it is a ‘healing plant’ and added: ‘Medicinal cannabis is something that should be available to everyone who is going through a chronic illness or pain’

In a video announcing her foundation at the time, she said she ‘knew immediately that something was wrong’.

‘I am probably one of those people who’s living beyond cancer, living beyond probably what people expected to happen,’ Olivia said.

Speaking about her diagnosis, she added: ‘I knew immediately something was wrong.

‘I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy that was also benign… I don’t say this to scare women, but you have to just trust your instincts.’

Olivia explained that she then spoke to her doctor and agreed to get a surgical biopsy, and was then diagnosed with breast cancer.

‘All this was overwhelming. It was a feeling of dread, terror, the unknown,’ she said, adding that she decided to be strong for her daughter Chloe.

‘I made the decision that I would be okay. I had to believe I was going to be okay, that my daughter was the most important thing in my life and I would be okay for her,’ she said.

Olivia has tried a variety of therapies, including meditation, acupuncture, massage and plant medicine, to heal her body – in addition to conventional medicine.

Newton-John’s iconic sweet-to-sexy transformation was recreated for years to come in costumes and tributes

Newton-John famously resisted the part of Sandy in the 1978 movie Grease. She was 28 at the time and thought she was too old to play a fresh-faced high school student

‘I have seen the incredible beauty of the plants and their healing abilities… if I hadn’t had that experience, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you about kinder therapies… your body wants to heal itself,’ said the medicinal cannabis advocate.

‘That’s why I’m excited to start this foundation.’

The Olivia Newton-John foundation aims to help fellow cancer sufferers.