Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares an emotional tribute to her late mother

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shared a tribute to her late mother on the first Christmas since her death.

The Grease star passed away at the age of 73 in August of this year after a long battle with cancer.

Posting on Instagram, Chloe, 36, shared a gallery of photos of her celebrating Christmas with members of her family, along with a touching caption about love and loss.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 36, (far left, with family) shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late mother on the first Christmas since her death.

‘I am not of any religion, but I really enjoy this day. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure. This is a day where you don’t focus on yourself, you focus on the joy you can bring to others.’

Chloe, who is the daughter of dancer Matt Lattanzi, later shared a tribute to her late mother.

Chloe shared a gallery of photos of herself posing with members of her family, along with a heartfelt message about remembering her mother’s spirit.

‘It’s my first Christmas without my mom in physical shape. But her spirit was everywhere,” she said.

‘All the love, all the joy, everything… my mom. Merry Christmas to everyone.’

Olivia was diagnosed with cancer three times in 1992, 2013, and for the last time in 2017.

Since then, Chloe has become the face of Olivia’s cancer charity, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

In November, Chloe broke down when she paid tribute to her late mother at the 36th Annual ARIA Awards.

Olivia passed away in August after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking on screen at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, the singer thanked the ceremony organizers for organizing a tribute to her mother, the pop star.

At one point, Chloe choked and pressed a hand to her heart.

‘Excuse me… I just wanted to say a big thank you for remembering her so beautifully and I ask that you continue to remember my mother and honor her by supporting the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center so that my mother’s dream can come true. A world without cancer.’

Chloe made headlines in September when she revealed that she had married her fiancé James Driscoll ‘years ago’ in a secret ceremony officiated by her late mother.