Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi reveals her mother’s hidden talent

Chloe Lattanzi is still dealing with the grief of losing her mother Olivia Newton-John.

And the 36-year-old paid tribute to the Grease star on Wednesday by revealing one of her mother’s little-known talents.

She shared three perfectly framed photos of herself on Instagram, and while they looked like they had been taken by a professional, Chloe revealed that it was actually Olivia behind the camera.

Olivia Newton-John’s (left) grieving daughter Chloe Lattanzi (right) revealed her mother’s little-known talent for photography in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday

‘Through Mom’s lens. She has always brought out the best and most genuine in me,” she wrote.

“Helped me with my shyness. Like my grandmother, my mother was an excellent photographer.

‘I don’t know if you knew about her. One of her many talents. Thanks for this mommy.’

In the first photo, Chloe was dressed in a white crop top and blue leggings with her hair slicked back as she performed a ballet maneuver.

Olivia’s reflection could be seen in the mirror as she took the perfect shot.

The other two photos appear to have been taken while the couple were having lunch, with Chloe glowing positively in a green turtleneck sweater.

Chloe previously revealed in 2013 that fame “confused me,” also admitting that it was “hard to spend a lot of time alone” while Olivia traveled when she was a child.

However, she credited her mother with helping her overcome personal demons, including her battle with substance abuse, body dysmorphism, and anorexia.

Just three days before the legendary singer’s death, Chloe uploaded a photo of herself and her mother in matching white outfits alongside the heartfelt caption, “I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj.’

Chloe was Olivia’s only child, who she shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

The iconic Australian entertainer passed away peacefully on August 8 at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends.

It came after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer, during which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and, for the last time, in 2017.