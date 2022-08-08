Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi moved in with her mother before her death

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi moved in with her mother just two weeks before her tragic death on Monday.

The Grease star died at age 73 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer, spending her last moments surrounded by friends and family at her Southern California home.

Until late last month, Chloe and her fiancé James Driskill lived in Portland, Oregon, where they owned a medicinal cannabis plantation.

Chloe Lattanzi (center) and fiancé James Driskill (left) moved in with her cancer-stricken mother Olivia Newton-John (right) just two weeks before her tragic death on Monday

However, on July 25, Chloe excitedly announced on Facebook that the couple would be moving to California to be closer to her ailing mother.

“We’ve officially moved out of our Portland home. In the truck, my husband carrying the U-Haul. drags [removalist company],” the 36-year-old wrote alongside a pouting selfie.

‘So excited to go back to my mom! Here’s a new chapter!!!’ added Chloe, Olivia’s only child.

Chloe and martial arts expert James opened their cannabis farm in December 2016, leaving their glitzy LA lifestyle behind for a more relaxed existence in Oregon – where recreational marijuana had become legal.

Chloe had temporarily moved in with her mother during the pandemic last year – something Olivia said she’s eternally grateful for.

“This has been a dream time, to be able to spend a long time with Chloe. It’s a special time,” the Xanadu actress told Studio 10 in a recent interview.

It was reported at the time that Olivia had taken out a “loan” for the couple to “make a fresh start” by opening their farm.

Olivia welcomed Chloe with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi in 1986.

Chloe started her relationship with James in 2009 and the couple announced their engagement just a year later.

Just days before the singer’s death, Chloe uploaded a photo of herself and Olivia posing in matching white outfits alongside the heartfelt caption, “I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj.’

It comes as the world mourns the loss of Olivia after her tragic death on Monday.

Aspiring singer Chloe returned to Instagram on Monday after her mother’s death, sharing a gallery of family photos from her childhood and some recent photos of the women posing together.

James also shared a raw tribute to his late mother-in-law after her passing, uploading a throwback Instagram photo of himself and Chloe posing arm in arm with Olivia.

“I am so happy and grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from such a wonderful woman. You lived an extraordinary life and touched so many,” he began his emotional caption.

“You taught me about grace and gratitude, love and light. You were always so generous and kind and I am filled with joy when I think of spending the rest of my life with your beautiful daughter who also teaches me daily how to be a more compassionate and forgiving man. Goodbye mom. I love you,’ he continued.

“I’ll take care of our weasel,” he concluded, referring to Chloe.

Olivia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and twice in 1992 and 2013, spent years lobbying the Australian government to approve the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

Like James and Chloe, Olivia’s husband John Easterling grew medical cannabis for his wife on their ranch in the US to “help with her symptoms.”

In 2020, Olivia recalled the terrifying moment she first got the disease.

In a video announcing her foundation at the time, she said she “knew immediately that something was wrong.”

“I’m probably one of those people who live beyond cancer, living above what people probably expected to happen,” Olivia said.

Speaking of her diagnosis, she added: “I knew right away that something was wrong.

‘I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy which was also benign… I’m not saying this to scare women, you just have to trust your instincts.”

Olivia explained that she then spoke to her doctor and agreed to have a surgical biopsy, and then she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“All this was overwhelming. It was a feeling of dread, dread, the unknown,” she said, adding that she decided to be strong for her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

“I made the decision that it would be okay. I had to believe that I would be okay, that my daughter was the most important thing in my life and that I would be okay for her,” she said.

Olivia has tried various therapies, including meditation, acupuncture, massage and plant medicine, to heal her body – in addition to conventional medicine.

“I’ve seen the incredible beauty of the plants and their healing abilities… if I hadn’t had that experience, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you about kinder therapies… your body wants to heal itself,” said the advocate for medical cannabis.

“That’s why I look forward to starting this foundation.”