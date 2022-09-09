Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi marries James Driskill

<!–

Chloe Lattanzi, daughter of Olivia Newton-John, has revealed that she married her fiancé James Driscoll “years ago” in a secret ceremony led by her mother.

The singer and actress, 36, shared a never-before-seen video to Instagram earlier this week of the private ceremony that took place in the Bahamas.

The footage shows Chloe and James, a martial arts expert and cannabis farmer, lovingly staring at each other at a beachfront location with Olivia – who died of cancer last month – as the wedding celebrant.

Olivia shares some heartfelt words with the newlyweds: “Finally getting married. My beautiful daughter and handsome son-in-law. I am so proud of you.’

Chloe captioned the video: ‘This was one of the most precious moments of my life.

“Years ago in the Bahamas, I asked my beautiful mom to marry me to this incredible man. Thanks Mama, for everything,” she added.

The video confirms that Chloe and James are in fact husband and wife.

It was previously believed that they were still engaged as they did not announce their marriage publicly at the time.

It’s unclear why Chloe waited until after her mother’s death to share the news.

Chloe started dating James in 2009 and they got engaged a year later.

She is the only child of the late Olivia Newton-John and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer, being diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and, most recently, in 2017.

Chloe and James opened a cannabis farm in December 2016, leaving their glitzy LA lifestyle behind for a more relaxed existence in Oregon, where recreational marijuana had become legal.

