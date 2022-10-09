Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi breaks down live on air

<!–

Chloe Lattanzi, daughter of Olivia Newton-John, burst into tears as she discussed her late mother’s legacy on live TV this weekend.

On Sunday, Olivia’s supporters took to the streets of Melbourne for the late Grease star’s annual Walk for Wellness cancer fundraiser.

Lattanzi, 36, who was unable to attend the walk, became visibly emotional when she spoke to Nine’s Richard Wilkins via video link from her home in Santa Barbara.

“It’s so nice to see how many people support my mother,” said a visibly emotional Lattanzi.

‘John [Easterling] and I am there in spirit. But we just had to take some time to grieve,” she explained.

Chloe said the center was important to her mother and gave her life purpose.

Newton-John (left) died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer

“This was her heart. This is what she lived for. She saw the benefits of holistic treatments and acupuncture and music therapy,” Lattanzi said.

She later apologized for getting emotional during the interview.

‘She’s an angel. She was absolutely magical. Everything she wanted to do was good in the world,” she added.

Olivia was diagnosed with cancer three times in 1992, 2013, and most recently in 2017.

Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with the disease.

Chloe made headlines last month when she revealed she married her fiancé James Driscoll “years ago” in a secret ceremony led by her late mother.