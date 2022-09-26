Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Announces Plans for Wellness Center

Chloe Lattanzi teams up with her cousin Tottie Goldsmith to support the Walk for Wellness in honor of her late mother.

Chloe encouraged fans to participate in the fundraiser, which raises money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center.

The singer and marijuana farmer, 36, posted the news on Instagram Monday, saying she wanted to “carry the torch” for her mother.

“I am so grateful and filled with joy to work with my beautiful cousin @tottie_goldsmith,” she wrote in the caption.

“I want to keep carrying the torch for my mother. Her dream was for a kinder, holistic cancer treatment, and to finally end all the suffering cancer causes for countless beings around the world,” she continued.

Chloe added: ‘I love you mama. I miss you everyday. And I feel you wrapped around me every moment, guiding all my movements. Share this with as many people as possible. I send you all the oceans of love. Chloe’.

Newton-John (left) died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer, diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013 and, for the last time, in 2017

Tottie also posted the video to her own Instagram, writing: “What a lovely way to celebrate Liv’s birthday today in Oz by announcing @chloelattanziofficial is jumping in with us to continue her mother’s dream, her legacy.

‘To say I’m happy is an understatement! I love you Chloe and excited to hold hands and make mommy’s dream shine bright. You are brave and beautiful’.

Additionally, Tottie announced that Chloe would be working with her at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in the future.

Tottie explained to those interested can the . Register Walk for wellness website and bring their pets to the event on October 9 at the Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne. They can also participate online if not in person.

Chloe made headlines earlier this month when she revealed she married her fiancé James Driscoll “years ago” in a secret ceremony led by her late mother.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a never-before-seen video on Instagram of the private ceremony that took place in the Bahamas.