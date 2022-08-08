Olivia Newton-John’s cause of death

Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73 after a courageous and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

The actress passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends. Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he said.

One of the first to pay her respects on Monday was John Travolta, her co-star in Grease — the 1978 film that catapulted her career and made her a global icon.

Olivia Newton-John, left, in one of her last public appearances in 2019. The actress died Monday at the age of 73. She can be seen on the right in her most iconic role in Grease in 1978

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the iconic 1978 film Grease that catapulted her career. He was one of the first to pay her tribute on Monday

John Travolta was one of the first to pay tribute to Newton-John on Instagram. Their joint performance catapulted both of their careers in 1978

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again.

Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted this tribute to her days ago

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’ he said in an Instagram post.

The family asked for donations to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. Chloe posted a loving tribute to her mother on Instagram three days ago, saying, “I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend.’

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She has spent the past few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.

In a haunting interview with The Guardian in 2020, she said of the disease: ‘It’s been a part of my life for so long.

‘I felt something was not right. It’s worrying when it comes back, but I thought ‘I’ll get through it again”.

In other interviews, when asked how she fought the disease so bravely, she said, “I have and have a great life, so I have no complaints.

‘I really don’t. Everyone does something. We all have something to go through in life. This has been my challenge.’

Born in England to the father of an MI5 agent, Newton-John moved with her family to Melbourne, Australia when she was six. She returned to the UK as a teenager to pursue a singing career and played in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974.

Her big break in Grease came four years later. She famously opposed the role, first turning down producer Allan Carr because she thought she was too old for the part.

When the film came out, it was an instant international hit and became a worldwide sex symbol.

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram with her husband John Easterling

Olivia Newton-John’s Southern California home where she died peacefully today surrounded by family

She would defend her transition from sweet to sexy for years later and amid a wave of criticism from during the #MeToo movement.

‘It’s a movie. It’s a 50’s story where it was different. Everyone forgets that he eventually changes for her too. There is nothing deep in the #MeToo movement. It’s just a girl who loves a guy, and she thinks that if she does, he’ll like her.

“And he thinks if he does, she’ll like him. I think that’s pretty real. That’s what people do for each other. It was a nice love story.’

On a wave of success from Grease, she rocked her newfound sex symbol status with Physical, her most successful album and single released in 1981.

It was dedicated to her first, Matt Lattanzi, to whom she was married between 1984 and 1995.

Newton-John’s iconic transformation from sweet to sexy was recreated in costumes and tributes for years

Newton-John famously opposed the role of Sandy in the 1978 film Grease. She was 28 at the time and thought she was too old to play a fresh-faced high school student.

Newton-John and John Travolta at Grease’s 40th anniversary in 2018 (left) and (right) to promote their 2012 Christmas album

After Grease, Newton-John’s acting career faltered. She appeared alongside Lattanzi in the 1980 film Xanadu, but it failed to impress at the box office.

She took a three-year break from work after giving birth to her daughter in 1986, then received her first cancer diagnosis in 1992 when she was 44.

After her initial diagnosis, she devoted much of her career to charity and humanitarian work.

She was notoriously open about using drugs, especially for healing purposes, and met her second husband during an ayahuasca retreat in Peru. They returned to the country to get married in 2008.

Newton-John (left) took part in the Eurovision Song Contest for Great Britain in 1974, four years before starring in Grease. She sings (right) in 1980

Let’s Get Physical: Newton-John is promoting her 1980 album. It was dedicated to her first husband Matt Latanzi, right. The couple was married from 1984 to 1995

Her favorite role: Olivia Newton-John with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, left and right, when Chloe was a child. She suffered several miscarriages before giving birth to Chloe in 1986