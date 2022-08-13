Olivia Newton-John’s best friend Susan George pays moving tribute to the late Grease star

Olivia Newton-John’s lifelong friend of nearly 60 years Susan George has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actress.

The iconic Grease star passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home, surrounded by her family and friends.

And recalling her memories of Olivia, fellow actress Susan, 72, shared how she “felt privileged to have known her,” while also remembering their last conversation together.

Best friends: Olivia Newton-John’s lifelong friend of nearly 60 years Susan George (R) has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actress (pictured together in 2009)

Raised amid the glitz and glamor of Hollywood away from the camera, the two women cemented their friendship as they bonded over their love of nature and horses.

To write for the mirrorSusan recalled how the couple met as teenagers and built a lifelong friendship, noting that the movie star “filled my heart and head with pride.”

Speaking of Olivia’s rise to fame thanks to her role as Sandy in Grease, Susan said: “I was with her during the making, and at the London premiere and when our stretch limo was harassed, she was stunned and playfully humiliated by all the amazing attention. Did she ever know how beautiful she was? No, never, and that was part of her magic.’

She went on to say that while Olivia enjoyed the chic premieres, parties and lunches that fame brought, the Australian beauty felt happiest when surrounded by horses, calling Susan’s stud her “sanctuary.”

The TV star recalled several funny moments they’d shared over the years, including a hilarious moment when she struggled to control Olivia’s Shetland ponies – the Grease star was filmed and Susan still has the “precious video’.

She added that despite the couple living far apart, they were always there for each other no matter what happened, in good times and bad.

About when Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, Susan shared how Olivia had a “kind of acceptance,” adding that the star “knew” she could use her struggles as a “platform to help others,” and had ‘no seed of doubt’ that she would survive.

Olivia did indeed survive, having battled the disease twice more before finally succumbing to it earlier this month.

Susan recalled their last phone call: ‘We spoke a few weeks ago and had the longest past and present conversation, laughed a lot and I was afraid it might be too tiring, but she insisted not.

“She seemed to have things she wanted to get out and share and I will always cherish what devastating our last conversation was.”

The Straw Dogs star closed her tribute with touching words about her dear friend, who described her as “talented,” “loving,” “generous spirited” and “beautiful like no other,” who always put others before themselves.

She said: ‘For me, I feel privileged to have known, loved and been part of her as a friend. Her light may have been dimmed for a moment, but now somehow shines brighter than ever.’

Olivia passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a courageous and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he said.

He also said that Olivia and her family have requested donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

The foundation funds research into plant medicine and holistic treatments for cancer.

Charity: Easterling has said that Olivia and her family have requested donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers

Olivia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and twice in 1992 and 2013, spent years lobbying the Australian government to approve the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

Easterling grew medicinal cannabis for Olivia on their ranch in the US to “help with her symptoms.”

Olivia leaves behind her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.