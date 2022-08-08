Olivia Newton John’s ‘beautiful’ last Instagram post just days before her tragic passing

<!–

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73 after a years-long battle with breast cancer.

The actress passed away peacefully at her home in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

‘Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

‘We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

‘Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

Just days before her death, she posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram.

Olivia was sitting alongside her husband side by side.

It was captioned ‘#flashbackfriday’.

More to come.