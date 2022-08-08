Olivia Newton-John was an advocate for medicinal cannabis before her tragic death

Australian music icon Olivia Newton-John pleaded for medical cannabis before her tragic death.

The actress passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

Candid: Olivia Newton-John, 73, revealed to Who magazine this week how she remains 'positive' despite her battle with stage four breast cancer as she advocates for the availability of medical cannabis in Australia

“I focus on the bright side of things, whatever the challenge,” Olivia told the publication.

In light of her diagnosis, Olivia said she doesn’t focus on statistics or time limits.

‘Positive thinking is so important for a healthy and happy life.’

Her husband John Easterling grows medicinal cannabis for Olivia on their ranch in the US to ‘help with her symptoms’.

Olivia said it is a ‘healing plant’ and added: ‘Medical cannabis is something that should be available to anyone who has a chronic illness or pain’.

Olivia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and twice in 1992 and 2013, spent years lobbying the Australian government to approve the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

“It really is a magical miracle plant.”

In 2020, Olivia recalled the terrifying moment she first got the disease.

Her husband John Easterling grows medicinal cannabis for Olivia on their ranch in the US to 'help with her symptoms'.

In a video announcing her foundation at the time, she said she “knew immediately that something was wrong.”

“I’m probably one of those people who live beyond cancer, living above what people probably expected to happen,” Olivia said.

Speaking of her diagnosis, she added: “I knew right away that something was wrong.

‘I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy which was also benign… I’m not saying this to scare women, you just have to trust your instincts.”

Olivia explained that she then spoke to her doctor and agreed to have a surgical biopsy, and then she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Health struggles: In 2020, Olivia recalled the terrifying moment she first got the disease.

“All this was overwhelming. It was a feeling of dread, dread, the unknown,” she said, adding that she decided to be strong for her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

“I made the decision that it would be okay. I had to believe that I would be okay, that my daughter was the most important thing in my life and that I would be okay for her,” she said.

Olivia has tried various therapies, including meditation, acupuncture, massage and plant medicine, to heal her body – in addition to conventional medicine.

“I’ve seen the incredible beauty of the plants and their healing abilities… if I hadn’t had that experience, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you about kinder therapies… your body wants to heal itself,” said the advocate for medical cannabis.

“That’s why I look forward to starting this foundation.”

The Olivia Newton-John Foundation aims to help fellow sufferers with cancer.