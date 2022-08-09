Olivia Newton-John: The Real Story Behind Hopelessly Devoted to You in Grease

<!–

The Project’s Peter Helliar has revealed that Olivia Newton-John’s famous performance of Hopelessly Devoted to You was filmed after Grease was filmed.

Speaking on Channel 10’s The Project, Peter revealed that the show-stopping ballad was not intended to be included in the film.

Peter Helliar of The Project (pictured) revealed that Olivia Newton-John’s famous performance of Hopelessly Devoted to You was taped after Grease was filmed

“Hopelessly Devoted to You shouldn’t have been in the movie,” he said.

“It was shot after that and it was her standout moment from the movie — aside from the bad Sandy moment at the end.

‘That was filmed and written after the movie was made. She had it in her contract that there was a song for her.

“The only Oscar nomination the film got was for that song,” Pete continued.

The British-Australian singer and actress, who died Tuesday at the age of 73, was famous for her performance as Sandy in the 1978 classic musical.

The singer last performed the song in 2019 when she reunited with her Grease colleague John Travolta for an event honoring the hit Florida musical.

Wearing their famous Grease costumes for the first time since the film’s release, Olivia took the microphone for a special moment onstage with John.

Olivia chose to sing part of the film’s ballad Hopelessly Devoted To You.

Wearing their famous Grease costumes for the first time since the film’s release, Olivia took the microphone for a special moment onstage with John

She seemed hesitant at first as she held the microphone to her mouth, and said to the crowd, “I have to preface this with I haven’t sung in a year, so will you help me?”

You could hear fans say ‘aww’ before cheering and saying ‘yes’ to cheer on the brave superstar.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling broke the tragic news that his wife had lost her battle.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he said in a statement.

Olivia said to the crowd, “I have to preface this with I haven’t sung in a year, so will you help me?” Pictured: Olivia sings Hopelessly Devoted To You in Grease

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram with her husband John Easterling