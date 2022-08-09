Olivia Newton-John taught Suzanne Somers to not be afraid of cancer EXCLUSIVE

Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers has offered her condolences on the sad passing of Grease actress Olivia Newton-John on Monday at the age of 73.

Both were blonde bombshells in the 1970s, both faced mega fame and both were breast cancer fighters, which they bonded over.

Now Somers has talked to DailyMail.com exclusively about what it was like to have the Australian mega star as a friend.

‘Everyone would want an Olivia Newton-John in their life,’ began the 75-year-old beauty who noted she met Olivia at one of the singer’s birthday parties.

‘Olivia taught me not to be afraid when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.’

Somers was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001. She had a lumpectomy and radiation.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Suzanne was impressed with how down-to-earth the Have You Ever Been Mellow singer was.

‘Olivia was exactly what you would expect. She was kind and sweet. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone,’ shared the 70s and 80s pinup with DailyMail.com.

And she felt like Newton-John was like a ‘sister’ after they had a shared struggle.

‘There is a sisterhood that grows larger every year. It’s a sisterhood you never want to join but when allowed entry you find great comfort with other “sisters,”‘ began the actress.

‘Olivia provided great comfort for me when diagnosed 25 years ago. Her fight was my fight, as she won, I won.

‘She taught all of us so much through her bravery and “never give up” philosophy. We got strength through Olivia and her example of life.

‘As a 70’s icon she lived a full life. I loved her and will miss my “sister” forever.’

Newton-John died aged 73 on Monday.

The Xanadu star died with loved ones by her side at her ranch home in Southern California, according to her husband, John Easterling, who did not give a cause of death.

A Facebook post read: We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.’

However, a source known to TMZ said: ‘After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer,’ which was first diagnosed in 1992, more than 30 years ago. In 2013, it resurfaced before going into remission again until it reappeared in 2017.

Olivia got her big break in the 1978 movie musical as good two shoes teenager Sandy Olsen – in which she starred opposite John Travolta’s hunky bad boy Danny Zuko – and originated the new song Hopelessly Devoted To You.

This came after her pop career – which began in the early 70s – where Olivia made her name with a string of pop hits, such as If Not for You, Let Me Be There and the smash hit Have You Never Been Mellow.

The Glee guest star had daughter Chloe Lattanzi, now 36, with her ex Matt Lattanzi, who she married in 1984 and split from in 1995.

Olivia tied the knot with John in 2008, who appealed for donations to her cancer charity in her memory.

He added on the post: ‘Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

‘In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).’

John concluded: ‘Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.’