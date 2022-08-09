Olivia Newton-John talks openly about contemplating death in one of her haunting final interviews

<!–

Olivia Newton-John revealed she had contemplated the prospect of dying following her cancer diagnosis in one of the final interviews before her tragic death.

Newton-John, who shot to international stardom thanks to her role as Sandy in the 1978 movie Grease, died on Monday morning aged 73 at her home in southern California after a long battle with breast cancer.

During an interview on Sarah Grynberg’s A Life of Greatness podcast last year, the Australian icon said: ‘We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial. It’s extremely personal so it’s hard to put into words.

‘I feel that we are all one thing and I’ve had experiences with spirits and spirit life. I believe there is something that happens.

‘I hope the energies of the people you love will be there… I think all the love will be there. I’m sort of looking forward to that, not now, but when it happens.’

The Grease star died peacefully on Monday surrounded by family and friends after a brave and decades-long battle with cancer.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

‘Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

‘We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

‘Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

‘Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,’ he said.

He also said Olivia and her family requested donations to be made to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory instead of flowers.

The foundation funds research into plant-based medicine and holistic treatments for cancer.

Olivia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and twice before in 1992 and 2013, has spent years lobbying the Australian government to approve the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

Easterling grew medicinal cannabis for Olivia on their ranch in the U.S to ‘help with her symptoms’.

Olivia previously said it is a ‘healing plant’ and added: ‘Medicinal cannabis is something that should be available to everyone who is going through a chronic illness or pain’.

‘It really is a magical miracle plant.’

Olivia is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

The actress famously beat breast cancer twice but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home, campaigning for animals’ rights and raising money for her charity online.