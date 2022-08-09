Olivia Newton-John sold off her massive real estate portfolio after stage 4 cancer diagnosis

The late Hollywood actress Olivia Newton-John sold most of her massive real estate portfolio in 2019, just a year after she revealed she was suffering from stage 4 breast cancer.

Newton-John, who passed away Monday, listed her beloved California horse ranch for $5.4 million in 2019, but the entertainer decided to spend her last days in the house with husband John Easterling.

The beautiful four-bedroom, five-bathroom Santa Ynez home was purchased in 2015 for $4.69 million.

Built in 2008, the property covers 12 acres near the Santa Ynez River and includes a guest house, swimming pool and barn and stables for horses.

Records show that Newton-John transferred full ownership of the estate to her husband, who then refinanced the mortgage with an additional $2.5 million on the house.

Just a month after listing the California home, Newton-John listed her leafy Australian villa, located in the Australian countryside town of Dalwood; it sold for a whopping $4.6 million a month later.

Newton-John spent the past few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity

The 189-acre farm was bought by Newton-John in Australia in the 1980s, where she grew up as a teenager

The Australian compound was styled with terracotta and had Italian influence – they redesigned the main building in 2002

The 189-acre farm was bought by Newton-John in the 1980s, but she waited until 2002 to rebuild the main house, which she did in the style of a French or Italian villa.

The compound is close to the city of Byron Bay which has earned the nickname ‘Aussiewood’ due to its beautiful beaches, thriving food scene and popularity with A-listers.

Many attribute the popularity of Byron Bay to Newton-John, who started her award-winning Gaia Retreat & Spa there in 2005.

Before she started the healing center, the now famous town was little known to the rest of the world, despite now being home to the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Elle MacPherson.

Newton-John also bought a beautiful beachfront property in Jupiter, Fa., in 2009 for $4.1 million

The house was the site of a creepy scene in 2013, when 41-year-old Christopher Pariseleti entered and shot himself while Newton-John was away.

The sale helped Newton-John invest more in her ventures and foundations before she died.

The late actress founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Center at Austin Hospital in Melbourne in 2012 at a cost of $189 million, although she was helped by federal and state funding.

In recent years, she has also established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, which she created to “fund research into kinder ways to treat cancer, prevent cancer, and live well with cancer,” she told Forbes in 2020.

Olivia’s luxury retreat Gaia has become a firm favorite with celebrities, including Australian media personality Lisa Wilkinson and singer Delta Goodrem

The luxury retreat came out on top for the Global Overall Chairman’s Award, Global Win – Health & Wellness Cuisine, Continent Win – Luxury Boutique Hotel and Continent Win – Luxury Healing Spa

She put the retreat up for sale last year after it won the World Luxury Hotel Awards. The entertainer said in a statement he was ready to ‘pass the baton’ to new owners

Actress Rosie O’Donnell was reportedly all set to buy the house before backing out after Pariseleti shot herself – by law, homeowners must notify potential buyers of such an incident.

The ‘Grease’ star died at the age of 73, after a courageous and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with breast cancer. She had been diagnosed three times: in 1992, 2013, and again in 2017.

Her husband announced her death on her Facebook page.

Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he said.

Flowers were placed on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as fans celebrated the life of the beloved actress and singer.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the iconic 1978 film ‘Grease’ that catapulted her career. He was one of the first to pay her tribute on Monday

One of the first to pay her respects on Monday was John Travolta, her ‘Grease’ co-star – the 1978 film that catapulted her career and made her a global icon.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again.

Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted this tribute to her days ago

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’ he said in an Instagram post.

The family asked for donations to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. Chloe posted a loving tribute to her mother on Instagram three days ago, saying, “I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend.’

Newton-John has spent the past few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.

In a haunting interview with The Guardian in 2020, she said of the disease: ‘It’s been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It’s worrying when it comes back, but I thought, “I’ll get through it again.” ‘

In other interviews, when asked how she fought the disease so bravely, she said, “I have and have a great life, so I have no complaints. I really don’t. Everyone does something. We all have something to go through in life. This has been my challenge.’