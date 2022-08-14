Olivia Newton-John is honored in new TV special

Olivia Newton-John is honored in a special 7NEWS Spotlight after the legendary Australian star passes away at the age of 73.

A special program featuring Delta Goodrem, Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and Cliff Richard will air this Sunday after the Grease actress passed away after a 30-year battle with cancer.

The musicians will share their favorite memories of the late singer, with Wendy Matthews singing Olivia’s song “I Honest Love You.”

Dami Im is taking a break from her maternity leave to lend her voice to the special, while Katie Noonan and Samantha Jade will also be performing.

It comes as cities in Australia light up in tribute to the star, while famous faces around the world have also paid tribute to her.

The Australian icon passed away peacefully at her Southern California home on Monday, surrounded by family and friends.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreaking Facebook post Monday morning, following her courageous and extraordinarily decades-long battle with cancer.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” wrote Mr Easterling.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Among other tributes was Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who honored her beloved ‘mentor and friend’

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram with her husband John Easterling

Newton-John’s husband announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday. she was 73

Delta, 37, shared photos of herself hugging Olivia and saying she was “like family” to her.

“I love you forever,” Delta wrote in her touching post. “The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and friendly.’

As a reminder, Newton-John’s Instagram was mostly made up of flashback posts from her entire career, but on April 18, the star shared a rare candid photo of herself beaming a smile next to a bed of sunflowers.

“My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me.’

She added: “I don’t have all the words I would like to say today, but I hope everyone will join in to celebrate our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace…I will forever love from you ❤️.’

The Lost Without You singer played the famous Aussie icon in the 2018 TV miniseries, Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Iconic role: Olivia is best known for her famous role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease (pictured, Newton-John with Grease co-star John Travolta)

Deepest Condolences: In a sweet Instagram tribute, Kylie Minogue, 54, shared a throwback photo of the couple in 1988. “I’ve loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And I will always,’

Kylie Minogue shared a throwback photo of herself and Olivia side by side at the Royal Bicentennial Concert. Kylie seems overjoyed by the Grease star, as she watches her idol.

Singer Dionne Warwick, 81, wrote: ‘Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Olivia was not only a dear friend, but also one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most certainly miss her. She now rests in Heavenly Father’s arms.”

Brooke Shields, 57, shared a beautiful black and white photo of her and Olivia on Instagram, writing: “A real class act whose light shines everywhere… she inspired us all.”

‘A wonderful mother and wife who personified grace and strength. I send all my love to Olivia’s family and friends. She will never be forgotten.’

Scarface star Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, posted a photo of her and Olivia writing: ‘Thank you for your art and talent for gifting us all so graciously. You will be so missed.’