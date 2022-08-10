Olivia Newton-John is ethereal in never-before-seen footage from 1975 concert after death at 73

<!–

Unseen footage of Olivia Newton-John performing at a concert in the mid-1970s has been released following her death after a long battle with breast cancer at the age of 73.

The talented star looked absolutely ethereal in the photos obtained by SWNS from the show that is said to have taken place around 1975 at the Diplomat Hotel near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The person who took the photos declined to be named, but explained that her passing was the reason they wanted to publish them.

They said, “After hearing the sad news of her passing, I thought about these old photos and thought her fans might want to see them.

“It’s been that long, but if I remember correctly, I took the pictures at the Diplomat Hotel near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.”

She looked gorgeous in a patterned dress with flowy half sleeves.

Her signature blonde locks were voluminous and wavy as she showed off her natural look by wearing minimal makeup.

At the time of the concert, Olivia already had quite an impressive career, having already released six albums in 1975.

In 1974 she also represented the United Kingdom with the song Long Live Love in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Olivia, who rose to fame in 1978 as the star of the hit film Grease, died Monday morning surrounded by family at her Southern California home after a long battle with breast cancer.

The news comes after Olivia’s husband John Easterling said the star had asked for donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

Announcing the Xanadu star’s death on Facebook on Tuesday, John wrote: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years as she shares her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Olivia’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, when she was only 44 years old.

She was very open about her diagnosis and treatment, including the famous use of medicinal marijuana.

Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

Despite the cruel toll the illness took on her life – including paralyzing her for a while – Olivia continued to perform, including touring the US in 2018