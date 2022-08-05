Olivia Munn flashes her white bra while doting on beau John Mulaney

Olivia Munn saw her white lace bra flash as she barely buttoned her oversized light blue shirt when she was in New York City on Thursday.

The movie star was also in love with her boyfriend John Mulaney during their romantic outing while also holding hands.

The couple went shopping in the Big Apple in the afternoon, taking a short break from spending time with their son Malcom, who was born in November.

Romantic afternoon: Olivia Munn, 42, and beau, John Mulaney, 39, were spotted holding hands while walking in NYC

The actress, 42, and SNL star, 39, were first linked as an item in May 2021, and the announcement that they were expecting a child came to the fore in September of that year.

The Predator actress kept her ensemble simple and casual for a quick stop to pick up a few items.

The beauty wore a light blue blouse with one side tucked into dark blue jeans. The top half of the blouse was unbuttoned, revealing a glimpse of a lace tank top.

Oliva donned a pair of white sneakers to walk comfortably through the bustling streets of Manhattan.

Cute: The two stars got close and held hands as they crossed a city street

The mother of one kept her hair parted and let the long locks fall right past her shoulders.

She put on a large pair of sunglasses to add a stylish touch to her overall look for the day.

Olivia completed her outfit with some essential jewelry, a gold chain necklace and small earrings with gold hoops.

Her boyfriend also opted for comfort for the weekday outing. He put on olive green pants and a plain blue T-shirt.

The comedian wore a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers to complete his look.

Cute! At one point, you could see the actress reaching out to fix her beauty’s hair as they walked around Thursday

John was previously married to multimedia artist Annamarie Tendler. The two tied the knot in 2014, but separated in May 2021. At the beginning of this year, in January, their divorce became final.

When the X-Men: Apocalypse actress began dating the SNL star, a source told Us Weekly that she was very “smitten.”

The actor suffered from occasional substance abuse throughout his life, but was sober as of 2005. After a relapse towards the end of 2020, John enrolled in a rehabilitation center for digging and alcohol abuse.

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyersthe stand-up comedian explained how Oliva and their baby had played a key role in getting well.

“Olivia and this baby helped me save myself on this early journey out of my recovery,” he explained.

Adorable: The couple takes a selfie in the bathroom mirror with their son, Malcom, in a candid family photo

Father and Son: During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, John opened up and said that Olivia and his son helped him recover from his drug abuse

Earlier in January, a source told: Us Weekly that the couple is doing well and having a great time as parents.

“She and John are both very much in love with their son,” the insider said. “Everything seems to be going well with John. She’s usually more private about her relationship, but now she’s sharing more photos. It’s an exciting time.’

Later in June, another source close to the two lovebirds weighed in on their relationship with the entertainment tabloidexplaining the Olivia is very, ‘supportive’ of her beauty.

“Being a father has definitely changed his outlook on life as he realizes he has another human being to take care of so he wants to be the best dad he can be and just be healthy and present for him,” the insider revealed. .

However, the actress has no immediate plans to walk down the aisle, instead focusing her attention on raising her son, Malcom. ‘She really wants to enjoy this time as a brand new mother’

Happy Parents: Olivia has started sharing more photos of herself with her beau and son on her social media pages