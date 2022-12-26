Olivia Munn cradles her son Malcolm by the Christmas tree

Olivia Munn shared a sweet Instagram story at Christmas time that showed her and John Mulaney celebrating with their adorable baby boy.

The actress, 42, and the comedian, 40, who have faced the trials and tribulations of teething, appeared to be spending a lovely holiday at home with their one-year-old son, Malcolm.

‘Merry Christmas!!’ Olivia wrote, captioning a photo of her holding Malcolm in front of her beautiful Christmas tree.

A Munn-Mulaney Christmas: Olivia Munn, 42, shared a sweet Christmas Instagram story showing her and John Mulaney, 40, enjoying a lovely holiday at home with their adorable one-year-old son, Malcolm. ‘Merry Christmas!!’ Olivia wrote, captioning a photo of her holding Malcolm in front of her beautiful Christmas tree.

Dressed in a cream-colored top, the Newsroom star held her beautiful toddler in front of a scenic window that overlooked the water.

Olivia’s lustrous brown hair fell down her back as she gazed lovingly at Malcolm, who was dressed in a dark green sweater and brown corduroy pants.

Munn shared a video of Mulaney putting together a new toy with Malcolm.

Father and son were surrounded by empty boxes and open gifts, putting the finishing touches on a new activity table.

Malcolm adorably flops on his butt with a pint, prompting his dad to ask, ‘Are you okay?’

Adorably stylish: Munn shared a video of Mulaney putting together a new toy with Malcolm “Help dad out while he wears the cutest Japanese corduroy pants,” Olivia wrote, captioning a cute photo of Malcolm’s wardrobe.

Daddy’s Little Helper: Father and son were surrounded by empty boxes and open gifts, putting the finishing touches on a new activity table.

“Helping dad while wearing the cutest Japanese corduroy pants,” Olivia wrote, captioning the cute snippet.

Munn, whose mother is of Chinese descent, posted a photo of Malcolm in his ‘Japanese old man corduroy pants’ as a Japanese Christmas song played over the image.

Earlier in the week, John and Olivia shared another sweet video of their son after they got back in from the cold.

The Saturday Night Live alum held Malcolm in his arms as Olivia recorded and said his name in the background.

The boy’s plump cheeks were kept warm by a fancy winter hat, causing him to peek out from under the brim of his helmet to look at Olivia.

Too cute: Earlier in the week, John and Olivia shared another sweet video of their son after they got back in from the cold The Saturday Night Live alum held Malcolm in his arms as Olivia recorded and said her name in the background of hers.

Peekaboo: The boy’s chubby cheeks were kept warm by a fancy winter cap, causing him to peek out from under the brim of his helmet to look at Olivia.

John announced that Olivia was pregnant in September 2021 amid an affair that went public immediately after his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

Olivia and John welcomed their baby boy the day before Thanksgiving 2021, after a whirlwind year that saw John go to rehab and file for divorce.

John made the pregnancy public on Late Night with Seth Meyerswhose presenter had been part of his intervention in 2020.

She spoke about her “amazing” new relationship, saying: “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself on this early journey out of recovery.”