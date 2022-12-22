Olivia Molly Rogers reveals she was going through IVF to have a baby with husband Justin McKeone

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Olivia Molly Rogers has made the heartbreaking admission that she underwent IVF (in vitro fertilization) in the months before splitting from husband Justin McKeone.

The former Miss Universe Australia beauty, 30, revealed that she had been ‘trying to conceive for a while’ before she and the Tribe CFO split in October after just eight months of marriage.

“I love kids and would be thrilled to be a mom one day,” she said in response to a Q&A on her Instagram.

Olivia Molly Rogers has made the heartbreaking admission that she underwent IVF in the months before splitting from husband Justin McKeone

“This was one of the hardest parts of the breakup and something I deeply mourned as I was undergoing fertility treatment in August/September after trying to conceive for quite some time.”

The model admitted that she’s still not quite ready to talk about her IVF experience, but hopes to do so in the near future.

“I hope to be able to share more about this eventually because I know it can help a lot of other women, but it’s all still pretty fresh so I’m not ready yet,” she added.

“Sending love to anyone going through fertility struggles is incredibly difficult and can be very lonely.”

The former Miss Universe Australia beauty, 30, revealed she had been ‘trying to conceive for a while’ before she and the Tribe CFO split in October after just eight months of marriage

The model admitted she’s still not quite ready to talk about her IVF experience, but hopes to do so in the near future

Olivia also shared how she’s coping in the months following her breakup, adding that she “sincerely” feels “happy, calm and content.”

“It’s complicated and there were many factors that led to my decision,” she wrote.

“I’ll share some more when I’m ready.”

She added, “The tough moments still happen every now and then, but they’re getting less and more distant — and they’re usually because of some sort of awkward situation, like when I recently received our latest wedding video.”

Olivia also shared how she’s coping in the months following her breakup, adding that she “sincerely” feels “happy, calm and content”

“I found the first 4 weeks after the breakup to be the most challenging, but time really helps to heal — that and surrounding myself with wonderful, supportive friends and family, as well as going to therapy.”

Rumors about Olivia and Justin’s marriage began swirling last month after fans noticed she had reverted to her maiden name on Instagram and unpinned all the photos from her February wedding.

The former couple, who met in 2018, were last pictured together in a series of beloved holiday snaps from their trip to New York City in August.

Olivia also shared how she’s coping in the months following her breakup, adding that she “sincerely” feels “happy, calm and content”

Rumors about Olivia and Justin’s marriage began swirling late last month after fans noticed she had reverted to her maiden name on Instagram and unpinned all the photos from her February wedding

Olivia finally discussed her breakup in an Instagram post on Oct. 3.

“After 4.5 years together, Justin and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple,” her breakup post read on Instagram.

“I don’t want to make any further statements on this in the near future,” she added.

Please respect our decision and privacy at this time. Thank you for all your private DMs, kindness and support.”